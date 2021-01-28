Central Women: Different path, same destination

Those leftover from last year's regional championship don't appear to have any extra swagger in their step. Coach Billy Perkins hasn't had to deal with overinflated egos. There haven't been any requests for extra creature comforts in the locker room.
Not that Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball has those sort of boastful personalities on its roster, but the Raiders are certainly in a different place than 12 months ago. And it's a place they've earned.
Following the first regional championship in program history, an expectation for continued success has integrated itself into the culture. That expectation has been forced to wait a little longer, and it will be carried forward by a mostly new, mostly smaller group.
Regardless, those still in the program, and the newcomers, understand what took place last season and fully embrace its ramifications. For four sophomores, this winter/spring is their opportunity to leave their own mark. For eight freshmen, they enter a program that is on the cusp of beginning a new era if they continue to build and make memories of their own.
"Getting the first one out of the way is, for sure, better, but now it's understood that there's a little more pressure for these girls coming in," Perkins said. "They understand, that's where we want to be, and same thing with the sophomores. They know that a regional championship is our standard now."
The four returnees to Central women's basketball are 5-foot-5 guard Allanah Beller out of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 5-6 guard Bailey Keller out of Columbus High, 5-6 guard Mia Steward of Lincoln High and 5-10 forward Bailey Lehr of Scotus Central Catholic.
Beller averaged 5.7 points per game, Keller 3.2 and Stewart 3.9. Lehr put up 8.7 but played just three games after suffering her second torn ACL within less than a year.
Beller started 27 of 28 games. The others were regulars off the bench. They helped a team with two other freshmen and five sophomores go 14-14 and defeat Southeast 63-61 in the regional final. Central trailed by seven with 6:37 remaining then mounted a comeback that had Perkins, the team and Raider fans jumping for joy.
"There's going to be frustrating times, there's going to be differences, but at the end of the day when we step on this court we're all one team. We all have one goal," Stewart said. "That was our mindset last year."
The 2020 Raiders endured several frustrating stretches including two three-game losing streaks, a 6-10 record at one point and three losses that dropped the team below .500.
A four-game home stretch in mid-January led to four wins in a row and a 7-3 mark headed into the Region IX championship. Once there, Central had to beat a Southeast team for a third time.
"It's a team effort. We're all going to have to come together," Keller said. "It's going to be hard this season, but I think we have enough chemistry we can keep each other in line."
Keller's comment about the potential difficulty of the new season likely has to do with size. Central relied on four players with size a year ago, and two in particular that were two of the top three scorers. Monica Brooks, 6-foot, scored over 16 points per game. Isabel Diaz, 5-10, tied fellow sophomore Jasmine Williams at 11.6 points per game.
Brooks also had the most field goals per game, highest shooting percentage, was tops in offensive and defensive rebounds and second in assists. She was the player teammates searched for in need of a bucket and when the shot clock was running down.
Yet, while it's unlikely she can be fully replaced by one player, Perkins said he has several options on the roster that can make up Brooks in one or more areas.
Lehr's talents haven't been fully realized. Newcomers Nyamiri Blair and Macey Thege don't have quite the stature of Brooks, but both have shown promise in practice. Blair led the team in scoring in the season-opening loss.
At the controls was 5-4 freshman Brittney Veik. She struggled with the pace and athleticism of the game at times last weekend but adjusted quickly and displayed the fight she was known for as a 1,000-point scorer at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Other rookies include 5-2 Arlene Saucedo of El Paso, Texas; 5-5 Morgan Boldt of Amherst, 5-4 Shelby Berglund of North Platte High, 5-8 forward Jenna Schwanebeck of Hyannis High and 5-5 Khia Zuniga of Childress, Texas.
The delayed season was a benefit to Central, according to Perkins. He and his wife, assistant Celesta, had more opportunities to work on the individual skills of the game and develop players to their positions. That has translated into more chemistry than normal at the beginning of a season.
If so, chemistry may result in a smooth offense that produces more easy shots than a year ago.
"I think we'll have more open shots rather than forcing it to one player," Perkins said. "What's going to be special about this group is it knows how to make the smart pass, the open pass, the good pass."
It will look different. Central may play with more pace, rely on speed and perimeter shooting and force the pressure on defense. There may be a go-to scorer. They may be playmakers by committee. However it comes together, the destination remains fixed on the same coordinates.
"I think it's going to be a special group," Perkins said. "They just play hard, work hard; they never complained with the difficult circumstances we've had with COVID and the preseason. They're focused in on winning a regional championship. Not looking ahead, I think it's a reality now to make it to the national tournament."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.