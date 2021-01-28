Central Women: Different path, same destination

Those leftover from last year's regional championship don't appear to have any extra swagger in their step. Coach Billy Perkins hasn't had to deal with overinflated egos. There haven't been any requests for extra creature comforts in the locker room.

Not that Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball has those sort of boastful personalities on its roster, but the Raiders are certainly in a different place than 12 months ago. And it's a place they've earned.

Following the first regional championship in program history, an expectation for continued success has integrated itself into the culture. That expectation has been forced to wait a little longer, and it will be carried forward by a mostly new, mostly smaller group.

Regardless, those still in the program, and the newcomers, understand what took place last season and fully embrace its ramifications. For four sophomores, this winter/spring is their opportunity to leave their own mark. For eight freshmen, they enter a program that is on the cusp of beginning a new era if they continue to build and make memories of their own.