Central women easing into college soccer

"Every time we think we're going to get a game in it got canceled," Bennett said. "It was tough, but I think the girls are strong and have come through it pretty well."

That was evident in scrimmages where Bennett saw a yearning for competition. Though he directed less of the action, it wasn't hard for the Raiders to let the competitive juices flow.

"They're wanting to get back at it and get some meaningful games going," Bennett said.

When practices begin next year for a schedule that starts in April, Central will be adding 10 freshmen to a list of seven sophomores. A brand new program a year ago, the Raiders were made up exclusively of freshmen except for sophomore transfer and former Columbus High player Lexi Kucera. Eleven other members of that team have moved on.

"I think the strength of our team is going to be the defense," Bennett said. "We have to find someone that can put the ball in the back of the net. ...It was good we got to do that without the games meaning anything. Some of the girls really stepped up and impressed me."

Since the end of October, the Raiders have been limited to eight hours a week. Bennett is using the allotted time of focus on strength and conditioning.