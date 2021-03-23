Central Wrap: Raiders go 3-3 in home stretch

The momentum couldn't carry over into Saturday's match at McCook as the Raiders were swept in three sets - 25-21, 25-19 and 25-18.

Emily Otten finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Odbert led with 22 assists and Devyn Erickson served two aces.

"We had some good moments, but we could not execute consistently, "Pollart said. "McCook is a solid team with quite a few weapons. We didn't always answer back."

The Raiders are now 8-14 on the season and secured the No. 2 seed in the Region IX tournament.

Central will host third-seeded Southeast Community College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the opening round game. The Raiders defeated SCC in both regular-season meetings.

"We are excited to be hosting the first round of the Region IX tournament," Pollart said. "We plan to embrace each day and match as an opportunity and another day to be in the gym together working toward our team goals."

The winner of the game will advance to the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday at North Platte Community College. NPCC is 12-13 in the regular season and defeated Central in both regular season matches.

