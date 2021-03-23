Central Wrap: Raiders go 3-3 in home stretch

Central Community College-Columbus softball sophomores Ragan Wood and Grace Cargill were hot from the plate in a sweep over North Platte Community College on Saturday.
The win helped the Raiders finish 3-3 during a homestand from Thursday through Sunday.
Central split a doubleheader with McCook Community College on Thursday, swept North Platte Community College on Saturday and was swept by North Central Missouri College on Sunday.
Cargill and Wood each recorded a team-high six hits. Cargill had six singles in her 15 at bats and scored one run. Wood hit three singles, one double, a triple and a home run in her 18 at bats while scoring four runs and finishing with four RBIs.
Larisa Rother tallied five hits, Andrea Fernandez and McKinley Josoff finished with four each, Elle Douglas and Kinley Wimer added three each and Kassidy Soulliere, Lilly Cast and Shianne Willmon all finished with one.
Fernandez recorded three doubles, and Fernandez and Josoff hit triples and Rother blasted a home run. Fernandez also pushed four runners across.
Rother and Cast shouldered the pitching load with 28 innings between the two. Rother finished with a 3.50 ERA and struck out 10 batters, and Cast struck out 18 with a 2.50 ERA.
The Raiders are in action next at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College.
No. 1 Cavaliers too much for Raider women
Central women's basketball trailed No. 1 (NJCAA) Johnson County Community College by five points at halftime before the Cavaliers pulled away in the second half in an 83-61 game on Monday.
The Raiders fell behind 27-15 in the first quarter but outscored the Cavaliers 20-13 in the second quarter.
"We did not back down," head coach Billy Perkins said. "We played as a team and with great effort. I am very proud of our team."
Brittney Veik scored a team-high 22 points, Macey Thege added 15 and Nyamiri Blair came off the bench to score 12. Veik grabbed a team-high six rebounds, and Allanah Beller dished out six assists.
Central is now 3-15 on the season and will close out the regular season at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a home game against Southeast Community College.
Central snaps four-match skid
Central volleyball snapped a four-match losing skid on March 17 at Southeast Community College by winning in four sets, 25-17, 25-13, 22-25 and 25-21.
Jordan Wegner recorded 16 kills, while Chloe Odbert finished with 45 assists. Devyn Erickson tallied 13 digs, and Rachel Otten served three aces.
"We played a solid match overall," head coach Abby Pollart said. "I was proud of our consistency and ability to play our style of ball for the majority of the match."
The momentum couldn't carry over into Saturday's match at McCook as the Raiders were swept in three sets - 25-21, 25-19 and 25-18.
Emily Otten finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Odbert led with 22 assists and Devyn Erickson served two aces.
"We had some good moments, but we could not execute consistently, "Pollart said. "McCook is a solid team with quite a few weapons. We didn't always answer back."
The Raiders are now 8-14 on the season and secured the No. 2 seed in the Region IX tournament.
Central will host third-seeded Southeast Community College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the opening round game. The Raiders defeated SCC in both regular-season meetings.
"We are excited to be hosting the first round of the Region IX tournament," Pollart said. "We plan to embrace each day and match as an opportunity and another day to be in the gym together working toward our team goals."
The winner of the game will advance to the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday at North Platte Community College. NPCC is 12-13 in the regular season and defeated Central in both regular season matches.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com