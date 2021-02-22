Central Wrap: Raiders score 112 in victory

The Raiders only trailed by nine at halftime but were outscored 45-29 in the second half.

"North Central Missouri is a talented and experienced team that knows how to win, and it showed," Ritzdorf said. "We are really good in spurts but haven't been consistent enough over a full game to beat talented teams. Our defense and toughness really need to improve in this last stretch of the regular season."

With the win, CCC is now 6-7 on the season.

The Raiders are in action next at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Beatrice against Southeastern Community College.

Central swept at Blue Dragon Classic

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball dropped a pair of games on Friday at the Blue Dragon Classic in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Raiders opened the day against the host, Hutchinson Community College, and were swept 3-0 by set scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-20.

Jordan Wegner had eight kills and a pair of blocks, Chloe Odbert dished out 20 assists, Devyn Erickson and Khloe Felker each posted 10 digs and Michaela Dukes served up two aces.