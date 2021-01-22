Chohon couldn't imagine life without competition

She wasn't blessed with the size of her older siblings but is willing to do whatever Pollart asks at the next level. That's one of the qualities that drew Pollart to her recruitment.

"It's been fun the last couple years. I've gotten to see her a lot the last few years. She just keeps getting better every time I see her," Pollart said. "She has a work ethic that, everybody around her wants to match it. She makes people better day in and day out because she's competitive.

"She's a kid you want on your court because she makes a difference."

The realization that she wasn't ready to be done with volleyball came about a month into this past season. Normally, nerves are absent from her performances. But as the days ticked away in her Scotus career, there was somewhat of an anxiety about it all coming to an end. Chohon had to be sure she was doing her best and leaving it all on the court with no regrets.

Then there's also the off-the-court aspect of athletics that have become a regular part of life. In Chohon's case, it's been the relationships she's built that have enriched her time as a Shamrock. She has friends at multiple grade levels in the student body that have exposed her to different perspectives. She sees that as a valuable tool for the next level when she'll be thrown onto a roster with few acquaintances.