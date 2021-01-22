Chohon couldn't imagine life without competition

Scotus Central Catholic senior Kamryn Chohon can't remember a time her schedule wasn't full. As a member of Shamrock volleyball, basketball and soccer, the school months are filled with practices and competition. In the offseason, training and camps make up much of her free time.
It's a demanding lifestyle, but one that she has grown to love, so much so that she can't imagine any other way of existence.
For at least the next two years she won't have to. Chohon is taking her love for training, preparing and competing to Central Community College-Columbus volleyball.
"I've always had the need to play. I had a conversation with myself and it was like, 'What if I go to college and I get bored?" because I'm used to being a three-sport athlete all the time and doing that stuff," Chohon said. "Central has always kind of been in the back of my mind because my sister Payton went there, I know (Athletic Director) Mary Young, I go to their camps and (coach) Abby Pollart and (assistant coach) Jared (Johnson) are always around."
Chohon has been a starter for the Scotus volleyball program the last two years, in the starting lineup for basketball since her sophomore season and in the starting 11 for soccer also since two years ago. On the court, she's been mostly a setter but also a part-time hitter in the 6-2 system the Shamrocks have utilized the majority of the past two seasons.
She wasn't blessed with the size of her older siblings but is willing to do whatever Pollart asks at the next level. That's one of the qualities that drew Pollart to her recruitment.
"It's been fun the last couple years. I've gotten to see her a lot the last few years. She just keeps getting better every time I see her," Pollart said. "She has a work ethic that, everybody around her wants to match it. She makes people better day in and day out because she's competitive.
"She's a kid you want on your court because she makes a difference."
The realization that she wasn't ready to be done with volleyball came about a month into this past season. Normally, nerves are absent from her performances. But as the days ticked away in her Scotus career, there was somewhat of an anxiety about it all coming to an end. Chohon had to be sure she was doing her best and leaving it all on the court with no regrets.
Then there's also the off-the-court aspect of athletics that have become a regular part of life. In Chohon's case, it's been the relationships she's built that have enriched her time as a Shamrock. She has friends at multiple grade levels in the student body that have exposed her to different perspectives. She sees that as a valuable tool for the next level when she'll be thrown onto a roster with few acquaintances.
Scotus volleyball coach Janet Tooley saw that first hand as Chohon and her fellow seniors assumed the mantle of leadership this fall following an less-than-ordinary offseason. And doubt and uncertainty weren't the only obstacles to overcome. The Shamrocks struggled with consistency early in the season. Regardless of the challenge, Tooley said Chohon remained positive and faithful to her teammates.
"She will certainly work very hard, and she will provide great leadership and a great teammate. Kamryn will be a great, great addition to their program," Tooley said. "... With everything that went on, it would have been easy for our seniors to check out. They kept us together and kept us moving forward. I have to give Kamryn credit for being a leader in that force."
Tooley will also be interested to see how much Chohon can grow in a defined role. As a Shamrock, she might not have reached her full potential since she was asked to do several things. With a concentration on one area, Tooley said her potential is sky high.
"I really look at her as a three-year volleyball player. We usually have so much growth in our seniors when they have that full summer and that full season, which she didn't get," Tooley said. "So, she has a lot of room for improvement; not because of lack of effort but because of a lack of reps the last few months.
"I think she might even surprise herself with some of the things she can do. She kind of has a natural knack for setting the ball."
What won't be surprising is balancing a schedule, getting up early, spending long hours in the gym and finding time to complete papers and projects. When the pressure is on, Chohon thrives. She wouldn't have it any other way.
"After this season, I really wanted to play volleyball. I've always been active and couldn't imagine life without it," Chohon said. "Central is so welcoming and the team has such a good bond with the coaches, and that's what I've had at Scotus. I'm excited to be a part of it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.