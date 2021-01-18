Chohon sets the tone for Scotus girls

Scotus Central Catholic senior Kamryn Chohon scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first half and provided the early spark needed for the Shamrocks in a 46-33 win Saturday at Lincoln Christian.

Chohon hit two first-quarter 3-pointers when SCC was struggling to find its touch then hit another and added a layup in the second as Scotus began to pull away.

Scotus trailed 9-8 after the first quarter but continue to hold Lincoln Christian to under 10 points in the next three frames. Once the offense, spurred on by Chohon, found a rhythm, Scotus took an eight-point lead into halftime and stretched that to 16 at the start of the fourth quarter.

"We just did a really good job of not allowing the ball to go inside or go in the paint," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We didn't let their 6-3 girl have a lot of touches, and we did a good job of contesting them from 3. Offensively, we were patient and we took good shots. As a result, we shot a high percentage."

Lincoln Christian junior Faith McCullough averages under five points per game but nearly 10 boards thanks to, as Ridder mentioned, her stature. That plus a backcourt that shoots 22 3-pointers per game make the Crusaders a unique challenge.