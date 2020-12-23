CHS bowling rolls into first invite

Columbus High bowling returned to the lanes and made more history on Monday in Omaha.
After duals last week in Columbus, the Discoverers competed in their first-ever invite at Millard North. Unlike duals in which two rounds of head-to-head competition then a best-of-three Baker round determines the winner, tournaments are decided by preliminary rounds of head-to-head that are used to make a bracket for Baker play and crown a champion.
The Columbus boys dropped all three of their preliminary contests but earned the No. 3 seed due to total pinfall and picked up a 3-0 Baker win over Omaha Westside. Lincoln Pius X eliminated Columbus in the semifinals 3-0. Andrew Beck had the high series for the Discoverer boys, shooting 608 on games of 215, 221 and 172.
The girls won two of three in the preliminary round and were also assigned the 3 seed. But the Discoverers were eliminated in the first round of Baker play when it went the distance against Omaha Westside and the Warriors took the final game for a 3-2 win.
Zoi Goebel's 603 series led the Columbus girls. She shot games of 192, 177 and 234.
CHS was back in the metro on Tuesday for a double dual with Papillion-La Vista South at Papio Bowl.
The boys split a pair in an 18-3 win over the hosts then a 13-8 loss to Fremont. Fremont also defeated CHS in the first-ever dual in program history last week, but the Discoverers gained four points on the Tigers this time after a 17-4 loss in the previous matchup.
The Columbus girls dropped a 13-8 match to Papio South and were set to face Fremont but that dual was postponed.
Colin Jaster led Columbus in the match with Fremont, rolling a 202 and a 212 for a 414 series. Beck was tops against Papio South on a series of 394 (192, 202).
Madison Henderson was the top Discoverer girl with a 422 series on games of 209 and 213.
Columbus bowling is back in action Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln for the largest tournament of the season. Fifteen boys teams and 12 girls teams will be in attendance.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.