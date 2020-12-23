CHS bowling rolls into first invite

Columbus High bowling returned to the lanes and made more history on Monday in Omaha.

After duals last week in Columbus, the Discoverers competed in their first-ever invite at Millard North. Unlike duals in which two rounds of head-to-head competition then a best-of-three Baker round determines the winner, tournaments are decided by preliminary rounds of head-to-head that are used to make a bracket for Baker play and crown a champion.

The Columbus boys dropped all three of their preliminary contests but earned the No. 3 seed due to total pinfall and picked up a 3-0 Baker win over Omaha Westside. Lincoln Pius X eliminated Columbus in the semifinals 3-0. Andrew Beck had the high series for the Discoverer boys, shooting 608 on games of 215, 221 and 172.

The girls won two of three in the preliminary round and were also assigned the 3 seed. But the Discoverers were eliminated in the first round of Baker play when it went the distance against Omaha Westside and the Warriors took the final game for a 3-2 win.

Zoi Goebel's 603 series led the Columbus girls. She shot games of 192, 177 and 234.

CHS was back in the metro on Tuesday for a double dual with Papillion-La Vista South at Papio Bowl.