CHS boys claim powerlifting title

The Columbus High boys powerlifting team showed its strength on March 6 winning the state championship at Peru State College.
State medalist on the boy's side included Alex Ienn who placed second at 114 pounds, Aldrych Munoz who finished fifth at 132, Tyler Hyde who came in third at 132, Byron Arevalo won the title at 132, Jerry Valencia placed third at 148 and John Housemann came in second at 148 pounds.
Josue Macias finished first at 148, Jacob Wagoner finished first at 165 pounds, Colby Salak won at 181, Kyson Krepel earned third at 198, Stratton Stephens placed second at 198, Leo De La Rosa won gold at 220, Daniel Sanchez placed third at 275, Daurys Neris earned fifth in the unlimited class and Keitan Faulkner placed third in unlimited.
The girls team got second in the competition with a total score of 35 points.
State medalist on the girl's side included Leigh Wemhoff who finished second at 114, Anna Ragonese finished fifth at 123, Kaylee Gerber won a silver at 123, Charlee Salinas finished fifth at 132, Calista Kumm won a gold at 132, Bre Valencia finished in fifth at 148, Gina Sanchez won a bronze at 148, Sydnee Medinger took fifth at 165, Genesis Garcia placed second at 165 pounds, Bri Marquez won a silver at 181 pounds and Miranda Swanson placed first at 181.
The team had many other lifters who did not medal but did achieved personal bests.
Calista Kumm won the Lightweight Lifter of the Meet for girls with a total weight of 675 pounds. Jacob Wagoner won the Lightweight Lifter of the Meet for boys with a total weight of 1220 pounds. Kaylee Gerber broke the meet record for squat and deadlift. She squatted 255 pounds and deadlifted 315 pounds. Jacob Wagoner broke the meet record for bench, deadlift and three-lift total. Wagoner benched 280 pounds, deadlifted 500 pounds and had a three-lift total of 1,220 pounds.
"Overall we were very excited with how the meet went," coach John Reidmiller said. "Throughout the year we had many kids who just kept getting stronger and lifting more weights. We had a great senior class that kept wanting to work hard and get better. We are going to miss them."
Those seniors include John Housemann, Austin Wickens, Andrew Paez, Leo De La Rosa, Stratton Stephens, Keitan Faulkner, Miranda Swanson and Gina Sanchez.
"Without their leadership, we would not be able to accomplish what we did this year," Reidmiller said. "With that being said we are very excited for the future of Columbus High Powerlifting. We have many juniors, sophomores, and freshmen that ready to step up and fill some of the holes for next year."
