CHS boys claim powerlifting title

The Columbus High boys powerlifting team showed its strength on March 6 winning the state championship at Peru State College.

State medalist on the boy's side included Alex Ienn who placed second at 114 pounds, Aldrych Munoz who finished fifth at 132, Tyler Hyde who came in third at 132, Byron Arevalo won the title at 132, Jerry Valencia placed third at 148 and John Housemann came in second at 148 pounds.

Josue Macias finished first at 148, Jacob Wagoner finished first at 165 pounds, Colby Salak won at 181, Kyson Krepel earned third at 198, Stratton Stephens placed second at 198, Leo De La Rosa won gold at 220, Daniel Sanchez placed third at 275, Daurys Neris earned fifth in the unlimited class and Keitan Faulkner placed third in unlimited.

The girls team got second in the competition with a total score of 35 points.

State medalist on the girl's side included Leigh Wemhoff who finished second at 114, Anna Ragonese finished fifth at 123, Kaylee Gerber won a silver at 123, Charlee Salinas finished fifth at 132, Calista Kumm won a gold at 132, Bre Valencia finished in fifth at 148, Gina Sanchez won a bronze at 148, Sydnee Medinger took fifth at 165, Genesis Garcia placed second at 165 pounds, Bri Marquez won a silver at 181 pounds and Miranda Swanson placed first at 181.