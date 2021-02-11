CHS boys qualify first relay to state

Senior Josue Mendez won the only event for Columbus High swimming and took part in the medley relay that hit a secondary qualifying time on Tuesday in a home dual at the Aquatic Center against Lincoln Pius X.

The boys relay is the first to hit a state mark of the three the Discoverers are aiming to swim in Lincoln. Mendez and his teammates, Ben Jacobs, Jaden Miller and Jonathan Reiff cut over two seconds from their best time and hit the wall in 1 minute, 48.48 seconds.

The secondary state qualifying time in the event is 1:49.83. The best Columbus had swum before Tuesday was 1:51.09.

And while Mendez's victory in the 50-yard freestyle was the only win of the day, Columbus continued to cut time throughout the roster and build for its final event of the season. CHS is at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Friday and Saturday in Fremont.

"I told the boys, 'We're going to need your best swims, because you're going to be right on the mark. It's possible, but you have to have perfect exchanges and be on your 'A' game for this,'" Columbus coach Alyssa Dillon said. "They really stepped up and got it done. That was an awesome way to have the meet started off for the day."