CHS Boys Soccer: Lots of new, but goals remain the same

The last time we saw the Columbus High boys soccer team, they had lost a heartbreaker to Omaha Skutt in the Class B state championship in a shootout.
A lot has changed since then.
Leading goal scorer Ivan Lopez, who scored over 40% of the Discoverers' goals in 2019, has graduated and CHS has made the move to Class A.
Despite the changes, head coach John Arlt said he is confident Columbus could still be successful.
"Having been there and knowing what it's like," Arlt said. "I’m hoping that’s a driving force to get back there and get right back to where we were two years ago and play for a state title. We would love to bring a state championship to the school."
The Discoverers expect to start multiple underclassmen, especially on defense, where there may be as many as four underclassmen, including the goalie.
Senior Alex Larson said he isn't worried about the youth and still expects to have success.
"I’m really excited for this year, to be honest," he said. "That sophomores that we have are very fun to play with. He’s taught me stuff. I think I’ve taught a little bit to him as well. It’s just a great atmosphere during practice. We all work hard. We all are very focused."
Moving to Class A is also exciting for the players.
Columbus knows many of the Omaha and Lincoln schools will view the Discoverers as underdogs and the players are embracing that mentality.
"Going into the season we’re going to be the underdogs and a lot of teams are going to see that," junior Juan Rodriguez said. "We’re just out here to give it our best. We’re gonna show these Omaha schools what we’re about.
"These Omaha schools look at us and say we’re not that good anymore. We lost a lot of good players. We’ve been putting in a lot of work and we’re going to prove it to them."
Along with being younger, Columbus also finds itself undersized. But, Arlt hopes the team's speed and technique will be enough to overcome that.
The team has been focusing on making quick passes to avoid being overpowered.
"One of the things I like to work on in practice is one or two touches and you get rid of the ball," he said. "If we’re doing those things and make good passes, you’re going to be back open. If not, you’re going to get to the point where you’re getting knocked to the ground and there’s going to be no foul, and nor should there be."
One of the players that won't be undersized is Garrett Esch, who will be starting up top for CHS and one of the primary offensive threats. Arlt believes that goal scoring will be more balanced than when Lopez played but believes Esch's size will play a big role.
"Garrett brings size and speed, athleticism," Arlt said. "We’re a little bit smaller than most teams we’ll come across, but not Garrett. He’ll provide that size, speed and strength up top. It will be a lot of different people scoring this year. That’s what I see."
Columbus is also changing its formation to give more options on offense. Arlt sees this as the biggest early-season challenge as the team learns the new formation and their roles.
"We are looking at changing our formations to put more people in the box to try and score," Arlt said. "That’s going to be the biggest challenge early on is the formation change and how we adapt to it."
The team seems to be adjusting well and Larson said he is excited about the new system.
"It opens things up a lot more," Larson said. "We can play to the corner, we can play to the middle. It gives us way more options that I see. We can switch it easier through the middle. I think it’s a good step for us."
Even with all the changes, the goal remains the same for CHS.
"We want to make it to state this year," Larson said. "That begins with hard work and everybody has got to buy into the program and I think we have."
