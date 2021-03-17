CHS Boys Soccer: Lots of new, but goals remain the same

Columbus knows many of the Omaha and Lincoln schools will view the Discoverers as underdogs and the players are embracing that mentality.

"Going into the season we’re going to be the underdogs and a lot of teams are going to see that," junior Juan Rodriguez said. "We’re just out here to give it our best. We’re gonna show these Omaha schools what we’re about.

"These Omaha schools look at us and say we’re not that good anymore. We lost a lot of good players. We’ve been putting in a lot of work and we’re going to prove it to them."

Along with being younger, Columbus also finds itself undersized. But, Arlt hopes the team's speed and technique will be enough to overcome that.

The team has been focusing on making quick passes to avoid being overpowered.

"One of the things I like to work on in practice is one or two touches and you get rid of the ball," he said. "If we’re doing those things and make good passes, you’re going to be back open. If not, you’re going to get to the point where you’re getting knocked to the ground and there’s going to be no foul, and nor should there be."