CHS boys win in Norfolk, girls sweep at Seward

The Columbus High boys bowling team was led by Tyler Badura in a dual victory over Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday in Norfolk.

Badura's 191 was the high game for the Discoverers while his 337 series was also tops.

No team scoring was available but Columbus won the dual and improved to 6-11 on the season with four matches remaining.

CHS girls roll over Fremont, Westside

CHS bowling was in action Saturday in Seward for a double dual that featured the hosts, Fremont and Omaha Westside.

The girls swept both matches thanks to performances from Madison Henderson and Alex Holdsworth. In the victory over Fremont, Henderson had the top game at 197 and also put together the best two-game series with a 325. Holdsworth was the leader in the win over Westside, rolling a 209 top game and 386 series. Team scoring was not available.

The boys split their pair of matches as Ryland Prokopec and Andrew Beck led the way. Prokopeck had a team-best 192 game and 357 series in the loss to Fremont. Beck rolled a 215 game and 425 series in the win over Westside.