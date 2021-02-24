 Skip to main content
CHS ends season with district loss
CHS ends season with district loss

Elena Batenhorst

CHS senior Elena Batenhorst releases a jumper in the paint in a game earlier this year. CHS ended its season on Tuesday with a loss in the district tournament. 

 Nate Tenopir

Class A No. 5 (Lincoln Journal Star) Omaha Central jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first minute of Tuesday's A-4 girls basketball district tournament in a 63-35 win over Columbus.

The loss ended the Discoverers' (4-18) season.

"Overall solid first half for us," head coach Dave Licari said. "Only six turnovers for the half. The girls handled their full-court pressure really well. Central got out of the press in the second quarter and went half-court man to man.

"They came out in a 1-3-1 in the second half. We attacked it well and got some good looks, but with their length, the 1-3-1 made us rush just a little. We were only 5 of 29 from the floor in the second half, mostly good looks."

The Discoverers had the goal of forcing the Eagles to shoot from the outside. The strategy worked in moments but Omaha Central still got off 47 shots inside the arc.

"One of our goals was to make them shoot it from the 3-point line where they were only 1 of 14 but we were hurt by their dribble penetration as they were 26 of 47 on 2s with most of those right at the basket."

Elena Batenhorst led CHS with 12 points, Tayler Bruan and Ellie Thompson each scored four, Beca Hazlett finished with three and three players added two.

Thompson also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and Addi Duranski dished out two assists.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

