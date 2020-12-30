CHS girls control the glass, pick up second win

A little more than a week after turnovers ruined Columbus hopes for a win over Lincoln Northeast in an ugly, turnover-filled affair, the Discoverers still had trouble finding the handle in Wednesday's HAC Tournament consolation played at Lincoln High.

But unlike last week, CHS dominated on the offensive glass and hit from the perimeter. That combination led to a 44-38 rematch win, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Columbus turned it over 20 times, three less than in the 41-21 loss to Northeast. But a 17-7 advantage in offensive rebounds, 9-0 difference in steals and five more made shots were enough to overcome those mistakes.

"On the offensive boards, we didn't convert them all into points, but we definitely converted enough to make a difference," coach Dave Licari said. "Seventeen offensive rebounds is our most by far this year. We only shot 30 percent, but it was much better than our last few games and we were able to get those boards and create second-chance opportunities."

Columbus found its first win since a Dec. 10 54-23 victory over Omaha North in comeback fashion. The Discoverers trailed 10-9 after the first quarter then allowed 10 of the next 11 points. CHS responded with its own run, 10-0, thanks to 3-pointer by Claire Renner and another by Alyssa Dorau.