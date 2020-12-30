CHS girls control the glass, pick up second win

A little more than a week after turnovers ruined Columbus hopes for a win over Lincoln Northeast in an ugly, turnover-filled affair, the Discoverers still had trouble finding the handle in Wednesday's HAC Tournament consolation played at Lincoln High.
But unlike last week, CHS dominated on the offensive glass and hit from the perimeter. That combination led to a 44-38 rematch win, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Columbus turned it over 20 times, three less than in the 41-21 loss to Northeast. But a 17-7 advantage in offensive rebounds, 9-0 difference in steals and five more made shots were enough to overcome those mistakes.
"On the offensive boards, we didn't convert them all into points, but we definitely converted enough to make a difference," coach Dave Licari said. "Seventeen offensive rebounds is our most by far this year. We only shot 30 percent, but it was much better than our last few games and we were able to get those boards and create second-chance opportunities."
Columbus found its first win since a Dec. 10 54-23 victory over Omaha North in comeback fashion. The Discoverers trailed 10-9 after the first quarter then allowed 10 of the next 11 points. CHS responded with its own run, 10-0, thanks to 3-pointer by Claire Renner and another by Alyssa Dorau.
CHS went into the fourth ahead 35-32 but saw Northeast tie it up right away on a make from behind the arc. Logan Kapels responded on the other end with a 3. Columbus made enough stops and made free throws the rest of the way.
Braun hit twice from the line, Kapels went 4 for 4 from the line and scored all seven of her points over the final eight minutes.
Dorau, Renner and Braun each had two made 3s. Braun led offensively with 12 points. Columbus is still struggling to hit shots, hitting just 30% on Wednesday. But that's a significant improvement from 20% Monday, 21% in the first matchup with Northeast.
Defensively, Columbus held Northeast's top two players to 15 combined points after they scored 12 and 22 a week ago and had 34 of the Rockets' 40-point total.
"Defensively, the girls did a good job of pressuring their players on the perimeter," Licari said. "We had several steals, but there were also four or five balls they threw away because of the pressure."
Ellie Thompson was the main weapon on the glass. The sophomore had seven offensive rebounds, 13 total and three points. Kapels had four and 10 total.
Columbus is 2-6 and at No. 2 Fremont on Tuesday.
"Any win is going to be a big win. The girls work so hard to try and have success, and I think the difference was, we were pretty sure we're not a 20% shooting team," Licari said. "That had to turn around at some point."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.