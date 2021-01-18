CHS girls edged by Papio

A fourth-quarter comeback came up just short for the Columbus High girls, thwarting an excellent defensive effort during a 39-37 loss Saturday at home against Papillion-La Vista.

The amount allowed is the second-lowest total given up this year following a 54-23 performance against Omaha North. But while good defense was the recipe in a win from over a month ago, it wasn't quite enough Saturday in a game that featured a fast pace but few actual shot attempts.

The two teams only attempted 74 shots combined. Columbus committed just 12 turnovers, a marked improvement, but also went 14 of 39 shooting and had difficulty capitalizing on 10 steals.

"They pressed pretty much whole game, full court, but the kids handled it really well," coach Dave Licari said. "A lot of the Papillion games I watched, they were Helter Skelter type gameds with a bunch of turnovers. We weren't trying to slow it down, neither team was, but it was just one of those games were not much went in."

The girls did a great job being down eight to start the fourth and coming back to take the lead."

Eight points was as large of a lead either side had in the game. Columbus didn't lead until the fourth-quarter surge. Papio answered right away and closed it out at the free throw line.