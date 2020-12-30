CHS girls grab second win

Editor's Note: For full versions of these stories see the Saturday edition of the Telegram or check our website: ColumbusTelegram.com.

Columbus girls 44, Lincoln Northeast 38: The Discoverer girls earned their second win of the season behind seven 3-pointers and two each from Tayler Braun, Alyssa Dorau and Claire Renner in the consolation round of the HAC Tournament.

Eight days after the Discoverers and Rockets met for the first time, one Northeast won 42-21, Columbus hit on 7 of 18 from long range and was led by Braun with 12 points. Northeast also had 12 makes from deep but CHS grabbed 10 more offensive rebounds and had nine steals to the Rockets' zero.

Fremont 50, Columbus boys 41: An 18-9 first quarter by the Tigers staked them to a HAC tournament consolation win. Carter Sintek scored half of his 24 points in the first quarter and sank four first-half 3-pointers for Fremont.

Wrestling

Columbus 43, Hastings 28: Columbus won the first five matches and jumped out to a 25-0 lead. Victors included Brenyen Delano, Adrian Bice, Blake Cerny, Caydn Kucera and Justin Gaston. Carter Fedde, Levi Bloomquist and Blayze Standley accepted forfeits.

Millard South 61, Columbus 12: The top-ranked team in Class A won 12 of the head-to-head matches. Only Bice and Standley were able to scratch out Columbus High victories.

