CHS girls qualify final relay after lineup negotiations

Columbus High swimming coach Alyssa Dillon had circled Tuesday's upcoming home meet against Lincoln Pius X as the next best opportunity to qualify the final girls relay to the state meet.
The trouble was, the four girls who had swam the 400-freestyle relay the previous week had a different opinion. They wanted to give it a go Thursday at the Aquatic Center in a dual with Grand Island. Following some discussion back and forth, Dillon gave in and allowed the quartet to stay intact rather than go with her adjusted lineup.
That proved to be a fruitful decision when the team of Kaira Dallman, Shae Drymon, Mavzuna Rozikov and Maddi Schulz cut nearly eight seconds from the Discoverers' top mark thus far and hit the secondary qualifying time for the state meet.
There are nearly 40 programs that offer swimming in the state, meaning a secondary time is no guarantee. But with 32 spots in Lincoln, hitting the mark is essentially a ticket in.
Thus, Thursday wrapped up a final ticket to state for the girls third relay. The 200 medley and 200 free have already qualified.
Columbus won two events, had 11 runners-up and were outpaced by Grand Island 210-123 in the final team score. That put hardly a damper on the relay achievement, especially since it happened in the final girls event and the second-to-last swim of the afternoon.
"We've been trying all season to get it, and we seriously didn't think we were going to get it today," Schulz said. "We set a high goal hoping we'd get it, we finally got it and it's exciting."
The secondary mark for the relay to reach state sits at 4 minutes, 3.85 seconds. Columbus took to the starting block Thursday with a seed time of 4:10.23. As Schulz made her final turn and came down the lane, it was clear the secondary mark was within reach. The Discoverers' senior anchor leg swimmer touched the wall in 4:02.38, generating a holler from her teammates and CHS fans alike.
"We had to drop like seven seconds. We didn't think we could to it," Dallman said. "I was crying."
Dallman knelt down to hug Shulz in the water and celebrate the moment. Now that all three relays are likely in for the state meet, that extends the streak to four years in a row that the Columbus girls will compete in the full relay schedule in Lincoln.
"Originally, I had the relay set up differently, but the girls were like, 'No, we want it this way; we want to get qualified.' So, it was like, 'OK, here's your chance, show me it, get it done,'" Dillon said. "They stepped up. All of them on the team really pushed themselves."
Schulz and Rozikov were on the 200 medley relay team with Alexis Haynes and Morgan Johansen that accounted for the girls only event win of the day. Runner-up finishes went to Drymon in the 50 freestyle, Schulz in the 100 back, Haynes in the 100 breaststroke, Alex Freshour in the 200 individual medley and Dallman, Haynes, Freshour and Drymon in the 200 free relay.
The boys team of Jaden Miller, Jonathan Reiff, Ben Jacobs and Jose Mendez accounted for the only CHS boys victory, smashing Grand Island by more than 13 seconds in the 200 free relay.
Jacobs in the 200 free, Mendez in the 50 free and 100 breast and the 200 medley (Josh Nelson, Alex Settje, Conor Stevens-Zobel, Saul Gomez) plus the 400 free (Settje, Nelson, Stevens-Zobel, Gomez) were also both second-place.
"It just makes us super happy," Schulz said. "We, honestly, didn't know how it would go this season. We didn't know if we'd get the 400 - it's the hardest one to qualify, and, so, now that we've got it in, it's just amazing. I can't believe it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.