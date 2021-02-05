CHS girls qualify final relay after lineup negotiations

"We've been trying all season to get it, and we seriously didn't think we were going to get it today," Schulz said. "We set a high goal hoping we'd get it, we finally got it and it's exciting."

The secondary mark for the relay to reach state sits at 4 minutes, 3.85 seconds. Columbus took to the starting block Thursday with a seed time of 4:10.23. As Schulz made her final turn and came down the lane, it was clear the secondary mark was within reach. The Discoverers' senior anchor leg swimmer touched the wall in 4:02.38, generating a holler from her teammates and CHS fans alike.

"We had to drop like seven seconds. We didn't think we could to it," Dallman said. "I was crying."

Dallman knelt down to hug Shulz in the water and celebrate the moment. Now that all three relays are likely in for the state meet, that extends the streak to four years in a row that the Columbus girls will compete in the full relay schedule in Lincoln.

"Originally, I had the relay set up differently, but the girls were like, 'No, we want it this way; we want to get qualified.' So, it was like, 'OK, here's your chance, show me it, get it done,'" Dillon said. "They stepped up. All of them on the team really pushed themselves."