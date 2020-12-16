CHS girls sweep quad, boys split

Columbus High girls bowling ran its record to 3-0 with two wins in Tuesday's quadrangular at Westbrook Lanes, the second-ever competition in the history of the program.

A day after the Discoverers dominated Fremont, CHS did the same to Bellevue East then squeezed out a win against Lincoln Pius X. The Columbus girls downed Bellevue East 16-5 with a two game series high by Madison Henderson of 437.

They then turned around and edged Pius 11-10 with Henderson leading the way again at 393.

The boys scored the first-ever shutout in program history with 21-0 drubbing of Bellevue East and a 469 high two-game series high by Ryland Prokopec. They weren't as lucky the second time around, losing to Pius 14-7 with a 419 by Colin Jaster.

The CHS girls started the day dropping three of the five head-to-head matches against Bellevue East. Henderson and Zoi Goebel won, and thanks to a 225 by Henderson, CHS earned the extra three team points with a 673-598 pinfall advantage.

Goebel and Henderson won again in the second round and were joined by Briana Eickhoff in the winners column. CHS again won the total pinfall score 705-586. Ahead 11-5, Columbus had wrapped up the dual win. The Discoverers then finished off the Baker round 130-91 for the extra five points.