CHS girls sweep quad, boys split

Columbus High girls bowling ran its record to 3-0 with two wins in Tuesday's quadrangular at Westbrook Lanes, the second-ever competition in the history of the program.
A day after the Discoverers dominated Fremont, CHS did the same to Bellevue East then squeezed out a win against Lincoln Pius X. The Columbus girls downed Bellevue East 16-5 with a two game series high by Madison Henderson of 437.
They then turned around and edged Pius 11-10 with Henderson leading the way again at 393.
The boys scored the first-ever shutout in program history with 21-0 drubbing of Bellevue East and a 469 high two-game series high by Ryland Prokopec. They weren't as lucky the second time around, losing to Pius 14-7 with a 419 by Colin Jaster.
The CHS girls started the day dropping three of the five head-to-head matches against Bellevue East. Henderson and Zoi Goebel won, and thanks to a 225 by Henderson, CHS earned the extra three team points with a 673-598 pinfall advantage.
Goebel and Henderson won again in the second round and were joined by Briana Eickhoff in the winners column. CHS again won the total pinfall score 705-586. Ahead 11-5, Columbus had wrapped up the dual win. The Discoverers then finished off the Baker round 130-91 for the extra five points.
Emma Moore and Goebel captured first round wins against Pius for two team points and the Discoverers had a 608-545 lead in pinfall for three more points. Those two plus Henderson won in the second round and CHS took the three team points with a 642-605 total pinfall score.
Columbus lost the Baker round 127-103 but had an 11-5 lead at the time and had secured the win.
Henry Renner, Ryland Prokopec, Colin Jaster, Hunter Gassmann and Andrew Beck all won in the first round over Bellevue East. Renner, Prokopec, a Jaster/Beck split, Gassmann and Joe McFarland repeated that effort in the second round. Columbus took the Baker competition 159-127 for the clean sweep.
Jaster and Gassmann won opening matches against Pius and CHS had a 5-3 lead thanks to a 951-931 win in pinfall. But Jaster was the only winner in the second round and the Thunderbolts had a 987-840 advantage in their total and jumped ahead 9-7.
Pius won the Baker round 188-141 and 196-183 to secure the victory and drop Columbus to 1-2 on the season.
Columbus is back at it Monday against Millard North at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
