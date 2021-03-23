CHS GIrls Track: Aiming for the top

"There’s something so powerful about getting to run with other people," Tuls said. "You don’t realize what a gift it is until it’s taken away from you. I just can’t believe we get that opportunity. It makes me so much more grateful for it. I’m super duper pumped for this season."

One area CHS believes it can count on regular team points is in the relays.

The Discoverers have found the fourth and final part of their 1600 relay and hope to have a strong 400 group as well.

"We’re really hoping that our relays will do something," Kreikemeier said. "Those girls were all on a relay in the four-by-four. We’re hoping to put a four-by-one together as well. Of course, we always want those relays to do well. Josie in the hurdles, and then we have a couple of freshmen coming up. I’m very hopeful for the season.

"We didn’t get to see the sophomores last year, so it’s like we have two freshmen teams coming out this year just to see what they can do for us and add to us. I think we’re going to pick up some points. We might be missing some points in some of the field events, but I’m hoping to pick those up on the track and maybe some of our freshmen and sophomores will pick this up for us. Maybe not this year but in the next coming years we can get those picked up."