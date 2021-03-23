CHS GIrls Track: Aiming for the top

Excitement is the keyword for a Columbus High girls track team hoping for another successful season after missing out last year.
Many teams will be searching for runners to fill spots left open after a year with no meets, but the Discoverers will have a leg up on the competition with five returning state qualifiers.
CHS also boasts a large number of total athletes, which head coach Julie Kreikemeier said will give Columbus an advantage. Seventy girls have gone out for the team this year. The group is made of 38 freshmen, 10 sophomores, 14 juniors and seven seniors.
"We have a young group this year, which will be fun," Kreikemeier said. "Coaches and I keep talking about how it will be an interesting year without having a season last year. We just have to be patient and flexible with the girls, and trying to get them to where they need to be with running and picking their events."
The returning state qualifiers for the girls are Joselyn Olson in the long jump and 200-meter dash, Josie Garrett in the 100 hurdles, Trinity Tuls in the 400, and Erin Smith, Elena Batenhorst and Tuls made up three legs of the 1600 relay.
All the state qualifiers hope to get back to Omaha but are most excited to just be back competing. For many of the runners, the winter offseason training was the first time running with classmates since the 2019 season was canceled.
"There’s something so powerful about getting to run with other people," Tuls said. "You don’t realize what a gift it is until it’s taken away from you. I just can’t believe we get that opportunity. It makes me so much more grateful for it. I’m super duper pumped for this season."
One area CHS believes it can count on regular team points is in the relays.
The Discoverers have found the fourth and final part of their 1600 relay and hope to have a strong 400 group as well.
"We’re really hoping that our relays will do something," Kreikemeier said. "Those girls were all on a relay in the four-by-four. We’re hoping to put a four-by-one together as well. Of course, we always want those relays to do well. Josie in the hurdles, and then we have a couple of freshmen coming up. I’m very hopeful for the season.
"We didn’t get to see the sophomores last year, so it’s like we have two freshmen teams coming out this year just to see what they can do for us and add to us. I think we’re going to pick up some points. We might be missing some points in some of the field events, but I’m hoping to pick those up on the track and maybe some of our freshmen and sophomores will pick this up for us. Maybe not this year but in the next coming years we can get those picked up."
Losing last year was a tough blow for the coaches and athletes, but Batenhorst is trying to look on the positive. She said there have been some good things to come out of losing last spring.
"I think the whole thing last year was almost a blessing in disguise," she said. "I’ve seen a lot of freshmen trying out events that maybe they’ve never done before and finding success in it. I think that could help us score a lot of points at a lot of meets."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com