CHS Golf sees top teams in Class A at Norfolk

Columbus golf competed in one of the toughest tournaments it will see this year at the Norfolk Invite on Thursday. Ten of the top 12 teams in the state were in attendance.

Sarah Lasso lead the Discoverers with an 87, tying for 13th place, but lost in a scorecard playoff and finished 16th.

Jacey Hughes shot a 96, senior Sarah Massman finished with her best score at the Norfolk Country Club with a 98, Kaidence Spiegel carded a 100 and Mallory Comley's first varsity invite finished with a score of 118.

CHS finished 11th as a team out of 15 schools.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won the meet with a 73 and Millard North took home the team trophy.

Columbus High will be in action next on Monday at Elks in its annual dual with Norfolk for the Maroon Cup.

Reach the Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com

