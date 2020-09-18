 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHS Golf sees top teams in Class A at Norfolk
View Comments

CHS Golf sees top teams in Class A at Norfolk

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus Discoverers

Columbus golf competed in one of the toughest tournaments it will see this year at the Norfolk Invite on Thursday. Ten of the top 12 teams in the state were in attendance. 

Sarah Lasso lead the Discoverers with an 87, tying for 13th place, but lost in a scorecard playoff and finished 16th. 

Jacey Hughes shot a 96, senior Sarah Massman finished with her best score at the Norfolk Country Club with a 98, Kaidence Spiegel carded a 100 and Mallory Comley's first varsity invite finished with a score of 118.

CHS finished 11th as  a team out of 15 schools. 

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won the meet with a 73 and Millard North took home the team trophy. 

Columbus High will be in action next on Monday at Elks in its annual dual with Norfolk for the Maroon Cup.   

Reach the Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boone Central girls sweep top spots at Shamrock Invite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News