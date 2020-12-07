CHS swimming fifth at Hastings

Columbus High swimming only had one day off in between the dual against Fremont and the Hastings Invite on Saturday, but head coach Alyssa Dillon was impressed with her athletes' ability to power through and post quality times.
No Discovers brought home gold medals nor swam state qualifying times as they had Thursday, but there were still some impressive performances.
"It was tough to have only one day off between Thursday and Saturday but the swimmers powered through it," Dillion said. "We didn't have any new qualifying times but Shae Drymon did improve on the time that she got that qualified her already. We are looking forward to having this week to work on the things that we need and doing better on Saturday at our home invite."
The boys and girls teams both finished in fifth place out of seven teams. Norfolk won the girls competition and Kearney took first on the boys side.
Senior Josue Mendez had the best placing of any Columbus swimmer, taking second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.37 seconds.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay made up of senior Alexis Haynes, junior Alex Freshour, senior Kaira Dallman and sophomore Shae Drymon placed third with a time of 1:50.61.
Senior Ben Jacobs placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.89 and Drymon took fourth in the girls 50-yard free after swimming a 26.99.
Mendez also finished fourth in the boys 50 freestyle with a time of 24.12. Senior Morgan Johansen took fourth in the 100 butterfly with a 1:16.94.
The boys 200 medley made up of senior Josh Nelson, Mendez, Jacobs and sophomore Jonathan Reiff finished in fourth with a 2:00.64. The 200 freestyle relay made up of the same swimmers also placed fourth after swimming a 1:44.09.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay of freshman Mary Faltys, junior Mavzuna Rozikov, junior Alex Freshour and senior Kaira Dallman also finished in fourth with a time of 4:21.46.
Jacobs finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle after swimming a 5:44.09.
The girls 200 medley relay and the boys 400 freestyle relay were both fifth. The girls team was made up of Rozikov, senior Alexis Haynes, Johansen and Drymon. The boys team included freshman Darrin Pelowski, freshman Conor Zobel, junior Saul Gomez and sophomore Alex Settje.
Haynes placed sixth in the individual medley with a 2:49.31. Drymon took sixth in the 100 free with a 1:01.50.
Rozikov took seventh in the 200 free, Reiff finished seventh in the 500 free and Haynes placed seventh in the breaststroke.
Columbus will be in action next at its home invite on Saturday.
Other teams in attendance include Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest and Norfolk.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
