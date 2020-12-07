CHS swimming fifth at Hastings

Columbus High swimming only had one day off in between the dual against Fremont and the Hastings Invite on Saturday, but head coach Alyssa Dillon was impressed with her athletes' ability to power through and post quality times.

No Discovers brought home gold medals nor swam state qualifying times as they had Thursday, but there were still some impressive performances.

"It was tough to have only one day off between Thursday and Saturday but the swimmers powered through it," Dillion said. "We didn't have any new qualifying times but Shae Drymon did improve on the time that she got that qualified her already. We are looking forward to having this week to work on the things that we need and doing better on Saturday at our home invite."

The boys and girls teams both finished in fifth place out of seven teams. Norfolk won the girls competition and Kearney took first on the boys side.

Senior Josue Mendez had the best placing of any Columbus swimmer, taking second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.37 seconds.

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay made up of senior Alexis Haynes, junior Alex Freshour, senior Kaira Dallman and sophomore Shae Drymon placed third with a time of 1:50.61.