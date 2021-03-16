CHS Tennis sets high goals

Columbus High girls tennis has never finished a regular season undefeated in duals but head coach Dave Licari believes this may be the year with the senior leadership.

The Discoverers are led by a trio of seniors - Addi Duranski, Becca Hazlett and Miranda Swanson.

"We are pretty excited for the season," Licari said "The girls usually are anyways but especially after not getting a chance to compete last year and being seniors and knowing you don’t have another year. This year you can see it a little bit more in practice. The girls are trying to get a little bit more done in each drill just to make up a little bit for last year."

Licari remembers times that CHS has finished 6-1 or 5-2 in duals. The Discovers have finished about .500 in most seasons Licari has coached. Going undefeated won't be easy with difficult opponents like Grand Island and Fremont on the schedule.

The team may be led by three seniors but all of them had a different path to where they are today.

Becca Hazlett is playing tennis for the first time since her freshman year. After an injury to her ankle sidelines her as a sophomore, COVID-19 took away her and her classmates' junior year.

She is hoping to find success on the court in her final season.