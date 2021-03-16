CHS Tennis sets high goals

Columbus High girls tennis has never finished a regular season undefeated in duals but head coach Dave Licari believes this may be the year with the senior leadership.
The Discoverers are led by a trio of seniors - Addi Duranski, Becca Hazlett and Miranda Swanson.
"We are pretty excited for the season," Licari said "The girls usually are anyways but especially after not getting a chance to compete last year and being seniors and knowing you don’t have another year. This year you can see it a little bit more in practice. The girls are trying to get a little bit more done in each drill just to make up a little bit for last year."
Licari remembers times that CHS has finished 6-1 or 5-2 in duals. The Discovers have finished about .500 in most seasons Licari has coached. Going undefeated won't be easy with difficult opponents like Grand Island and Fremont on the schedule.
The team may be led by three seniors but all of them had a different path to where they are today.
Becca Hazlett is playing tennis for the first time since her freshman year. After an injury to her ankle sidelines her as a sophomore, COVID-19 took away her and her classmates' junior year.
She is hoping to find success on the court in her final season.
"Every sport (the goal is) obviously to win as much as possible," Hazlett said. "I think specifically in tennis, it’s just to maximize every opportunity we get to play. Having the opportunity this year and recognizing we are privileged in being able to play this sport."
Miranda Swanson was also affected by the pandemic after hoping to break into the varsity lineup for the first time last year. She is hoping to make the most out of her first varsity season.
"I’m just trying to take all the time we get, making up for last year," Swanson said. "I think specifically as a team, one of our main goals is just to work as hard as we can and utilize the time we have together."
Addi Duranski returns the most varsity experience. She played on the No. 2 doubles team at state as a sophomore. She is hoping to learn from that experience and possibly have success in the postseason.
Licari believes that multiple girls could win multiple matches at state and Duranski hopes to be one of them.
"(At) state there are so many competitive teams that you know if you get past two games you’re in it," she said. "You’ve competed and played all these hard teams so you’re really up there."
The seniors are the only players that hope to contribute this year. With a roster that features nearly 30, Licari is excited for several younger players.
CHS will also deal with a lot of new challenges. The Discoverers will be competing in the Heartland Athletic Conference for the first time which features some of the top tennis teams across the state, including the top three at state in 2019 - Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X.
Licari still has a few things to figure out before the start of the season, including getting the official ladder set. Hazlett, Swanson and Duranksi look to be the top three singles players. As far as doubles teams, go Licari is looking at Duranski and Hazlett for No. 1 doubles and Swanson and junior Logan Kapels for No. 2 doubles.
Columbus will start its competition schedule at 4 p.m. on March 26 in a dual at Lincoln Northeast.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com