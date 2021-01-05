CHS updates fan attendance guidelines

Columbus High released new fan attendance guidelines for sports and activities that went into effect on Monday. Student-athletes now have the ability to admit four household members to events.

The modifications were made under the guidance of recommended NSAA protocols. Attendance is still limited to those within the household of the student-athlete, though grandparents outside the household are also permitted.

Girls and boys basketball and wrestling duals will now allow four household members, which includes grandparents outside the home. But, for wrestling events that feature three or more teams, attendance may be limited to two or zero. This includes cheer and dance members.

Swimming and diving duals will allow two from the household or grandparents but could be limited to fewer based on the number of teams.

Bowling events will now allow zero or one household member depending on the number of teams.

As before, fans are asked to self-screen before coming to the event and determine the best course of action based on those results.

Seats are marked for 6-feet of distance between families, fans must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and exact change is requested for ticketing ($6 for adults and $4 for students).

Participants have the option of not wearing a mask while competing. Coaches, athletes and performers not currently on the court, mat or stage must have a mask on.

