Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge learn first playoff matchups

D-1 No. 8 Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh will open the Class D-1 football playoffs in a pair of road games Thursday night.

Howells-Dodge (6-2) will travel to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-4) in a rematch from earlier this season. The Jaguars won the first meeting on Oct. 9 36-16.

GACC has scored an average of 28 points a game this year while allowing 33 points per game. Howells-Dodge is scoring an average of 37 points per game while allowing only 17.

GACC has wins over Lourdes Central Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh and Madison and has suffered losses to Wakefield, Lutheran High Northeast and Stanton.

Last year, the Jaguars won their first two playoff games before being stopped in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Osceola/High Plains. Howells-Dodge defeated Homer 52-12 in the first round and Lutheran High Northeast 56-22 in the second round.

GACC lost in the first round of the playoffs last year to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42-20.

Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) will also be in a rematch on Thursday when the Patriots play D-1 No. 1 Cross County (8-0).