Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge learn first playoff matchups

D-1 No. 8 Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh will open the Class D-1 football playoffs in a pair of road games Thursday night.
Howells-Dodge (6-2) will travel to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-4) in a rematch from earlier this season. The Jaguars won the first meeting on Oct. 9 36-16.
GACC has scored an average of 28 points a game this year while allowing 33 points per game. Howells-Dodge is scoring an average of 37 points per game while allowing only 17.
GACC has wins over Lourdes Central Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh and Madison and has suffered losses to Wakefield, Lutheran High Northeast and Stanton.
Last year, the Jaguars won their first two playoff games before being stopped in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Osceola/High Plains. Howells-Dodge defeated Homer 52-12 in the first round and Lutheran High Northeast 56-22 in the second round.
GACC lost in the first round of the playoffs last year to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42-20.
Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) will also be in a rematch on Thursday when the Patriots play D-1 No. 1 Cross County (8-0).
Cross County won the first meeting 56-36 on Aug. 28. The Cougars average 413 rushing yards per game and just over six rushing touchdowns per contest. The Cougars average 60 points a game and allow just 18 points.
They have wins over Blue Hill, Thayer Central, Howells-Dodge, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City, East Butler and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
The game will start at 7 p.m.
The Patriots competed in the D-2 football playoffs last year and lost in the second round to Falls City Sacred Heart 56-6. Clarkson/Leigh defeated Riverside 58-6 in the opening round.
Cross County lost in the semifinals of last year's state playoffs to Osceola/High Plains 34-30. The Cougars defeated Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60-26 in the first round, BDS 20-6 and Tri County 36-12.
