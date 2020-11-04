Clarkson/Leigh rides wave of momentum

Clarkson/Leigh has a saying around its school that has become somewhat of a motto: Success breeds success.
The motto has grown out of success on the volleyball and basketball court. The current senior class started its high school athletic career in the fall of 2017 and were a part of the first ever Clarkson/Leigh volleyball team to go to the state tournament.
Last year, they earned the schools first trip to the state basketball tournament and now are headed back to Lincoln for volleyball.
"It's kind of still surreal," head coach Becky Schneider said. "It's the end. It just doesn't seem possible that we are here playing and still practicing. It hasn't quite hit yet."
Schneider said there was a noticeable difference between the start of last season and this season. After making state in basketball, the Patriots had a new sense of confidence.
"We say, 'Success breeds success,'" Schneider said. "We fully believe that's true. These girls know how to win and they like that feeling. There was definitely a great vibe from the basketball state qualifying team."
The desire was present for Clarkson/Leigh, but the team had the difficult challenge of replacing five seniors, including three starters.
The Patriots graduated a middle hitter, a right side hitter and a defensive specialist.
Clarkson/Leigh brought in some new talent in freshman Chloe Hanel, who leads the Patriots in kills with 255. The Patriots moved senior Alissa Kasik to libero to fill the defensive specialist spot. Sophomore Korbee Went, who played junior varsity last year, filled the outside hitter position.
The current seniors may have been freshman when the Patriots qualified in 2017, but only one of them, Kayden Schumacher, saw live action. She played in two sets and served five times.
The other four seniors will be facing a new experience when they step on the court. But the Patriots aren't letting the nerves get to them.
"They're kind of just calm," Schneider said. "They really haven't shown many nerves or said anything about being nervous. I think it will hit them when we leave and have our sendoff."
No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) will play a familiar foe in the first round of the state tournament, No. 5 Howells-Dodge (25-4).
Clarkson/Leigh defeated Howells-Dodge earlier this year on Sept. 1 at home in the first match of the year.
"I think we both have taken strides as teams," Schneider said. "We've noticed they've put some things together. So, it's definitely going to be challenging."
Clarkson/Leigh will be focused on shutting down sophomore Grace Baumert who leads Howells-Dodge in kills with 405 - nearly half of the Jaguars' total kills. No other Howells-Dodge player has more than 100 kills.
She had 15 in the first meeting.
"We just do the things that we can control," Schneider said. "We know we need to limit our errors and just be smart with the ball. I told the girls it's going to come down to defense."
Offensively, Clarkson/Leigh presents a more balanced attack. Four players have more than 120 kills.
Senior Cassidy Hoffman has 241 kills, senior Kayden Schumacher finished with 172 and junior Kennedy Settje has recorded 124.
"I feel that we do have more options across the board," Schneider said. "We're going to try to pinpoint Grace and try to slow her down and maybe make those other hitters step up. But it's going to come down to defense."
Now that the Patriots are in the field of eight, they're hoping to be at state as more than just a participant. They know they can't look too far ahead, but believe in their talent.
"At this point, we're just going one game at a time," Schneider said. "We did talk about that there's a possibility that we can be playing in the championship. We just have to play our best ball. The girls have that potential, and they know they have that potential.
"It's just putting all the pieces together the right way and not letting nerves get the best of them and just getting out there and playing the game."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbusteelgram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!