Class D-1: Cross County, Elm Creek like looking in the mirror

When Cross County plays Elm Creek in the quarterfinals of the D-1 playoffs on Friday, the Cougars will be facing an opponent similar in its ability to run the ball.
The Cougars (10-0) have only allowed two players to rush for over 100 yards. That happened in the second game of the season against Clarkson/Leigh when the Patriots had two backs hit the century mark.
No. 7 Elm Creek (8-1) senior running back Xavier Perez rushed for over 100 yards in every game but two and has run for over 1,600 yards on the season.
Slowing down Perez may be the key to advancing to the semifinals according to Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano.
"They're very physical and well -oached," he said. "They get after you with their power run game but can also spread you out some. We pride ourselves on our run defense. However, this will be one of the top-two backs we have seen this season. It will take a great effort to slow him down."
Elm Creek started the season with back-to-back wins before losing to Amherst (5-4) in Week 3. Since then, the Buffaloes have rattled off seven straight wins including a victory over No. 10 Nebraska Christian (6-2) in the second round of the playoffs.
Offensively, Cross County is hoping to stick to its identity and establish the run game early. Senior Isaac Noyd and junior Carter Seim will be key in that regard.
Noyd has averaged 189 yards a game, and Seim runs for just over 166. Both running backs have rushed for over 1,600 yards this season.
But, Elm Creek also has a stout defense of its own. The Buffaloes have only allowed four teams to rush for over 100 yards.
"We really try to get the ground game going early in each contest," DeLano said. "Elm Creek has a phenomenal defense with no real weak points. It's been challenging trying to come up with ways to move the ball, especially on the ground."
The similarities between the Cougars and Buffaloes is clear when DeLano watches this week's opponent on film.
"I don't think either team really has a true advantage," DeLano said. "I feel like we are extremely similar to one another."
Cross County reached the semifinals for the first time in school history last year and can return again for the second straight year with a win Friday. Elm Creek is also looking for its second even semifinal appearance since losing to Hemingford in 2014.
Neither team has ever made the championship final.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Stromsburg.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram
