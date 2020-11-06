Class D-1: Cross County, Elm Creek like looking in the mirror

When Cross County plays Elm Creek in the quarterfinals of the D-1 playoffs on Friday, the Cougars will be facing an opponent similar in its ability to run the ball.

The Cougars (10-0) have only allowed two players to rush for over 100 yards. That happened in the second game of the season against Clarkson/Leigh when the Patriots had two backs hit the century mark.

No. 7 Elm Creek (8-1) senior running back Xavier Perez rushed for over 100 yards in every game but two and has run for over 1,600 yards on the season.

Slowing down Perez may be the key to advancing to the semifinals according to Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano.

"They're very physical and well -oached," he said. "They get after you with their power run game but can also spread you out some. We pride ourselves on our run defense. However, this will be one of the top-two backs we have seen this season. It will take a great effort to slow him down."