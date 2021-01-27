Cold shooting burns Lady Vikies

Lakeview girls basketball struggled to score against Holdrege in the quarterfinals of the Central Conference Tournament on Wednesday at home, shooting 10 of 50 from the field and 1 of 12 from behind the arc in a 46-37 defeat.
Lakeivew trailed 12-9 to start the second quarter when Holdrege (9-6) went on a 7-0 run and seized the lead for good. Lakeview (9-8) drew back to within four by the end of the third but Holdrege made enough free throws to ice the game.
"Holdrege did a great job defensively of fighting over our screens and keeping us from getting in the lane early," head coach Monte Jones said. "We adjusted to that but then our shot percentage was poor tonight, and that was the difference in the game."
The Lady Vikes started the game off allowing the Dusters to open on a 10-4 run. Senior Reese Janssen hit a big shot to end the run and followed up with two free throws the next time down the court.
Holdrege came out strong again in the second, scoring the first seven. Lakeview answered back with a 6-0 run of its own after junior Katee Korte scored on back-to-back possessions. Regardless, the 10-point lead the Dusters built with the 7-0 run remained at halftime in a 24-14 score.
Lakeview started the second half with the first six points included two more buckets by Korte. The teams traded baskets the rest of the third and Lakeview trailed by four at the start of the fourth.
Holdrege clinched the win at the beginning of the final frame when it sank 3-poiners on consecutive possessions for a 37-29 advantage.
The Dusters attempted just 25 shots and made 9 but also hit 5 of 14 from distance.
Junior Maddi Vogt and Korte led Lakeview with 10 points each, Janssen finished with eight, sophomore Josie Bentz scored three, senior Cassie Rathbone added two and sophomore Haley Frenzen totaled one.
Janssen and Korte also both hauled in a team-high eight rebounds and Vogt swiped four steals.
Holdrege senior Alexis Bliven led all players with 13 points after shooing 3 of 5 from behind the arc.
"As a whole, we did some unorthodox stuff tonight on the run and it worked," Jones said. "As a whole, I'm proud of my team for listening and doing those things. I thought Grace Hatcher had a great game and made a lot of things happen, and I thought Hayley Frenzen came off the bench and gave us a good spark."
The Lady Vikes are now 2-2 in their last four games. Lakeview is 1-3 against Holdrege since 2012 with its lone victory coming last year in a 38-29 win.
"It's obvious for us we didn't shoot well tonight," Jones said. "We have to put up a lot of shots in the next two days to get our stroke back."
