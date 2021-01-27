Cold shooting burns Lady Vikies

Lakeview girls basketball struggled to score against Holdrege in the quarterfinals of the Central Conference Tournament on Wednesday at home, shooting 10 of 50 from the field and 1 of 12 from behind the arc in a 46-37 defeat.

Lakeivew trailed 12-9 to start the second quarter when Holdrege (9-6) went on a 7-0 run and seized the lead for good. Lakeview (9-8) drew back to within four by the end of the third but Holdrege made enough free throws to ice the game.

"Holdrege did a great job defensively of fighting over our screens and keeping us from getting in the lane early," head coach Monte Jones said. "We adjusted to that but then our shot percentage was poor tonight, and that was the difference in the game."

The Lady Vikes started the game off allowing the Dusters to open on a 10-4 run. Senior Reese Janssen hit a big shot to end the run and followed up with two free throws the next time down the court.