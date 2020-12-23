Cold shooting freezes out CHS girls

Although both teams struggled to take care of the ball in a turnover-filled affair, Lincoln Northeast found the shooting touch more often and gradually pulled away for a 41-21 win over the Columbus High girls on Tuesday night.

Columbus committed 25 giveaways while Northeast had 23. But the Rockets also made nine more shots and sank 38% of their attempts while the Discoverers hit just 21%.

Northeast turned a two-point first quarter lead into nine at the half and 15 after three.

"The combination of 9 for 42 from the floor with 25 turnovers makes it tough to be successful," Columbus coach Dave Licari said. "We did a good job on the defensive end overall. We will take giving up 42 points."

Northeast went on an 11-4 run early with the game tied 4-4. It was a five-point game at 17-12 when the Rockets scored the next eight in a row and made it 25-12 in the third quarter. The visitors maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

A poor shooting night meant low totals for CHS. Logan Kapels led with five points while four others had four. Columbus was 0 of 13 from 3-point range, had 12 offensive rebounds but rarely converted any of those into second-chance points.