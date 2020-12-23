Cold shooting freezes out CHS girls

Although both teams struggled to take care of the ball in a turnover-filled affair, Lincoln Northeast found the shooting touch more often and gradually pulled away for a 41-21 win over the Columbus High girls on Tuesday night.
Columbus committed 25 giveaways while Northeast had 23. But the Rockets also made nine more shots and sank 38% of their attempts while the Discoverers hit just 21%.
Northeast turned a two-point first quarter lead into nine at the half and 15 after three.
"The combination of 9 for 42 from the floor with 25 turnovers makes it tough to be successful," Columbus coach Dave Licari said. "We did a good job on the defensive end overall. We will take giving up 42 points."
Northeast went on an 11-4 run early with the game tied 4-4. It was a five-point game at 17-12 when the Rockets scored the next eight in a row and made it 25-12 in the third quarter. The visitors maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
A poor shooting night meant low totals for CHS. Logan Kapels led with five points while four others had four. Columbus was 0 of 13 from 3-point range, had 12 offensive rebounds but rarely converted any of those into second-chance points.
"Even though we scored less points in the second half than the first, the girls ran better offense and got really good looks," Licari said. "We just struggled knocking down the wide open shots."
Columbus dropped to 1-5 with the loss. The Discoverers are back in action Monday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. CHS was assigned the 8 seed and plays Norfolk on the road Monday at 2 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X earned the top seed. The top four have a bye into the second round. Six of the 12 conference teams are ranked by the Lincoln Journal Star.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.