Cold start cripples Scotus boys

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball suffered from an ice-cold shooting start Saturday at Lincoln Christian and paid for it in the end during a 59-49 road defeat.

The Sharmocks mustered just eight points in the first and second quarters, cut the lead to single digits in the fourth but didn't have enough left in the tank to complete the comeback.

Junior center Garrett Oakley went down with a left foot injury last week. Saturday was the first Scotus game without him in the lineup. As the only true post player on the team, adjusting to the lack of an inside presence offensively, coach Tyler Swanson said, is a work in progress.

However, Oakley is expected to return sooner rather than later.

"We started off strong, got a lot of what we wanted to get out of looks early on then went cold for a while," Swanson said. "We were still trying to figure out, I thought, how to play offensively without Garrett in the first half. They did a really good job of defending Josh (Faust) all over the place, and we settled for some shots."

Scotus started the game with the first two hoops and the first five points. Lincoln Christian answered with the next nine in a row and held the lead the rest of the way.