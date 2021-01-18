Cold start cripples Scotus boys

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball suffered from an ice-cold shooting start Saturday at Lincoln Christian and paid for it in the end during a 59-49 road defeat.
The Sharmocks mustered just eight points in the first and second quarters, cut the lead to single digits in the fourth but didn't have enough left in the tank to complete the comeback.
Junior center Garrett Oakley went down with a left foot injury last week. Saturday was the first Scotus game without him in the lineup. As the only true post player on the team, adjusting to the lack of an inside presence offensively, coach Tyler Swanson said, is a work in progress.
However, Oakley is expected to return sooner rather than later.
"We started off strong, got a lot of what we wanted to get out of looks early on then went cold for a while," Swanson said. "We were still trying to figure out, I thought, how to play offensively without Garrett in the first half. They did a really good job of defending Josh (Faust) all over the place, and we settled for some shots."
Scotus started the game with the first two hoops and the first five points. Lincoln Christian answered with the next nine in a row and held the lead the rest of the way.
Trenton Cielocha hit a 3 and Seth VunCannon made a shot in the paint but 6-foot-7 Lincoln Christian senior Drew Beukelman came alive and sparked his side offensively. Beukelman had a game high 23 points and scored 12 of that in the first half.
Josh Faust's 16 points led Scotus, but he was limited to four before halftime. The Shamrocks fell behind 13-8 after the first eight minutes and 30-16 at halftime.
Scotus had seven makes from beyond the arc but took 27 shots from distance and only 13 from inside the 3-point line.
"They were a lot bigger than we were," Swanson said. "That first half was a feeling out period. ...A lot of good things happened for us, the ball just wouldn't fall for us in the first half. And it's a little different playing against your group in practice then playing in a game against one of the better defensive teams in the conference."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.