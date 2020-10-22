A few changes but Husker radio broadcasts will go on

While they will largely sound the same, there will be some differences to the radio broadcasts of Nebraska football games as the 2020 pandemic season gets underway.
Greg Sharpe will still provide play-by-play from the host stadium. Matt Davison will still provide color commentary.
But the traveling party for the Husker Sports Network won't extend beyond those two.
That means Ben McLaughlin, who normally handles sideline reports, will follow along from home. The crew will also travel without an engineer.
But Sharpe said the way things sound won't change much.
"I think the broadcast will sound fairly normal. We have pretty much all the same cast of characters back," Sharpe said. "Ben's part will be remote. We'll be throwing it to him for some observations during the game instead of going down to the sideline to him. Other than that, it should seem fairly normal."
Normalcy would be welcome in a most abnormal year, even if it means some changes for Sharpe and Davison once they arrive at Ohio Stadium.
For one, with no engineer, Sharpe will set up his own equipment much like he would for a Husker baseball broadcast.
And that equipment won't be set up in a booth normally reserved for the visiting team's radio crew. Sharpe and Davison will instead be on the photo deck at Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes work to keep their press box socially distanced.
And because there won't be an on-site reporter, the broadcast will likely feature audio from the postgame Zoom sessions players and coaches will do rather than one-on-one interviews.
"It's certainly going to be odd," Sharpe said.
Sharpe will travel with the team, as will Davison in his roll as associate athletic director for football. While he isn't getting daily COVID-19 tests like the coaches, staff and players, Sharpe said he will get tested multiple times every week to make sure he is able to be on the same planes and buses as the team.
Like everyone else, Sharpe is curious as to just how things will look and feel when Nebraska and Ohio State square off in an empty stadium.
He hopes his call of the game won't change without the natural buzz and energy from a crowd. But, like everything else, the only way to find out is with experience.
"I don't know how it's going to feel until I do it," Sharpe said. "I've watched so much of Major League Baseball and the NBA and those things that didn't have anybody there. And boy, you watch a lot of college football in the last month, and there are at least some people in the stands.
"It's going to be different in the Big Ten with nobody in there."
