A wild Tuesday in the Big Ten

The Big Ten may or may not play football before Jan. 1, 2021, but it’s having no trouble staying squarely in the news in the meantime.
On Tuesday, the president of the United States put himself squarely in the conversation, a rumor popped up about a mid-fall start and through it all there was nothing substantive to suggest that the league’s decision-making Council of Presidents and Chancellors had any intention of reconsidering its still-unclear timeline to return to competition.
President Donald Trump has made clear via Twitter in recent days that he wants the leagues that have postponed to change course and play this fall, and he's seemingly been most interested in the Big Ten. On Tuesday morning, he made his most direct comment yet.
"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone — Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!" Trump tweeted.
Warren, of course, did not make the decision to postpone himself and doesn't have the power to overturn the decision. That rests with the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which on Aug. 11 voted 11-3 to postpone.
"On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation," the statement said. "The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible."
According to the league's bylaws, the COP/C needed at least 60% agreement to postpone. If the same threshold is required to change the decision again — that's assuming that the council would even decide to reconsider — six school leaders would have to change their minds. Even if only a simple majority is needed, five would have to flip their vote.
On Aug. 19, Warren said in an open letter that the vote to postpone "will not be revisited."
There's been no indication so far to suggest that stance has changed.
On Tuesday, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green — Nebraska’s representative on the COP/C — said, "Obviously this is a challenging environment to have decisions made around how to collectively among institutions be able to safely move forward and navigate this environment. It was a very difficult decision for the Big Ten presidents and chancellors."
Green also said, "We are continuing to work on it. I would not be surprised if we do have some return to competition yet this year, but we are trying to sort how to do that right, how to do that safely, how to make sure all the protocols are in place."
Still, a rumor popped up Tuesday that the Big Ten was aiming to start Oct. 10 if medical procedures could be put into place in a timely way.
Reached via text, NU athletic director Bill Moos said Tuesday, "there's nothing to that rumor."
Moos sits on the Big Ten’s subcommittee that is considering potential scheduling models as part of the broader return-to-competition effort. He’s as keen to get back to playing as anybody. NU is known to be one of the three teams that voted against postponement in the first place and Moos helped craft the original schedule that was released in early August and boasted the flexibility to be delayed if necessary.
“I don’t want to come across as critical, but we built that schedule to be flexible, to push back or to fill in at the end or with those byes, and it was a really good model,” Moos told the Journal Star earlier this month. “Personally, I think we kicked the can down the road for five months. I think we could have gone a couple more weeks and see how it played out.
“It all happened fast and there’s no turning back.”
He said then that the Big Ten would consider several models in its potential return to competition and at the time believed that the most likely scenario would be to get back to competition after Jan. 1. It’s not impossible that late November could also be on the table. Regardless of when, though, nothing will happen without approval from the COP/C, and Moos also reminded that television partners will have a substantial say in the matter, too.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!