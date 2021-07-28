Back in the saddle: Mary Young back as Central volleyball coach after Pollart departs for

Mary Young's career as the Central Community College-Columbus volleyball coach will end with some symmetry after all.
Young is back in charge of the program after two years away following the sudden departure of Abby Pollart to Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. Pollart came to Central from U-Mary after one year of assisting the Marauders in 2018. She heads back up north to become the head coach of the program.
Young's return will make it exactly 25 seasons leading the Raiders - a number she was intent on reaching before she stepped away to become interim then full-time athletic director.
Pollart's acceptance of the job just weeks before the opening of fall camp left Central and Young in somewhat of a bind. Luckily, Young's two-plus decades on the sidelines makes the transition much smoother than it could have been.
Central welcomes student-athletes to campus next week and begins practice on Aug. 5. It's a short turnaround and adds more to Young's plate. While many of those additions include extra work, there's also a return of the competitive juices that used to flow for 24 seasons on the bench.
"I came into this position (as AD) and really tried to focus on other sports and other needs. So, it's a little different to hop back in. But at the same time I'd be lying to say there wasn't some excitement," Young said. "It's always exciting to coach a group of talented young ladies. I'm excited to see what we can do. I'm always up for a challenge.
Young started at Central in 1995 after beginning her professional career in South Dakota following her time as a college volleyball player. She was in Columbus visiting when she came across Jack Gutierrez, the men's basketball coach who went on to become the AD prior to Young. He suggested she apply for the volleyball job.
But Young thought nothing of it and failed to heed Gutierrez's request. She was on campus during another trip back to Columbus when a Central teacher and friend forced her to go down to the athletics office and pick up an application.
Despite her lack of coaching experience, Young was given the job. She was just 25 at the time and in charge of 18 to 21-year-olds. More than two decades later she closed a career that included multiple trips to the NJCAA National Tournament, two fifth-place finishes and others that ranged from sixth to 11th.
She takes over a roster that went 9-15 during the spring. Central and much of NJCAA Division II moved fall sports to the spring and played from January through March.
Five sophomores return from that team including two hitters, a middle, a defensive specialist and a setter. Pollart also put together a recruiting class of seven that all hail from Nebraska.
Central hasn't won a regional title and been in position to make the national tournament since 2017.
"For us to hire someone on a full-time basis would have been difficult at this point. We really felt this was the best move for our student-athletes, athletic department and volleyball program," Young said. "And the reality is, I've done this before. You don't do this 24 times and forget what you're doing."
Pollart's departure came late in the summer due to the late resignation of former U-Mary coach Korie Tetzlaff last month. Pollart, a Wyoming native, coached at Concordia, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, University of Arkansas-Monticello and Cameron University in Oklahoma before her first stint at U-Mary.
"It's an honor to be chosen to lead the University of Mary volleyball program. It's a great opportunity in one of the toughest leagues in the country in NCAA Division II," Pollart said via text message. "I am incredibly grateful to Raider athletics and CCC for taking a chance on me two years ago. I was able to grow and learn in a great setting with wonderful people. For that I will be forever thankful."
Although the timing wasn't ideal for anyone, Young acknowledged the tremendous opportunity Pollart has by heading back to North Dakota. Not only is it several steps up the divisional ladder of college athletics but the Norther Sun Conference, as Pollart alluded, is perhaps the power conference of volleyball in D-II.
"It's just the best conference in the nation," Young said. "It's a school that just really, really fits her really well and her values. I'm just really happy for Abby and excited for her next journey to unfold. She's young in her coaching career, and it's a tremendous opportunity for her. It's incredibly bittersweet for this to happen."
Young, like in the first several months of her AD role, will be the interim coach of the volleyball program. In her 24 previous years she led the Raiders to 17 Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference championships, 10 Region IX titles and won 720 games. She was the NCCAC Coach of the Year 14 times and Region IX Coach of the Year 13 times. The American Volleyball Coaches Association named her the West Region Coach of the Year in 2002, 2008 and 2011.
After she eases her way back into the job and gets the season up and running, a nationwide search for a full-time head coach will commence.
"If you're coaching and working at it hard, you're always in the pursuit of greatness and chasing a championship; that's exciting stuff, and I get to do that," Young said. "It's an opportunity that not everyone gets. So I'm going to embrace it. People that know me know that I'm going to do a cannon ball; I'm going to be all in. I think our student-athletes deserve that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.