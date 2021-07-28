Back in the saddle: Mary Young back as Central volleyball coach after Pollart departs for

"For us to hire someone on a full-time basis would have been difficult at this point. We really felt this was the best move for our student-athletes, athletic department and volleyball program," Young said. "And the reality is, I've done this before. You don't do this 24 times and forget what you're doing."

Pollart's departure came late in the summer due to the late resignation of former U-Mary coach Korie Tetzlaff last month. Pollart, a Wyoming native, coached at Concordia, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, University of Arkansas-Monticello and Cameron University in Oklahoma before her first stint at U-Mary.

"It's an honor to be chosen to lead the University of Mary volleyball program. It's a great opportunity in one of the toughest leagues in the country in NCAA Division II," Pollart said via text message. "I am incredibly grateful to Raider athletics and CCC for taking a chance on me two years ago. I was able to grow and learn in a great setting with wonderful people. For that I will be forever thankful."

Although the timing wasn't ideal for anyone, Young acknowledged the tremendous opportunity Pollart has by heading back to North Dakota. Not only is it several steps up the divisional ladder of college athletics but the Norther Sun Conference, as Pollart alluded, is perhaps the power conference of volleyball in D-II.