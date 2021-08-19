Banged up Raider women falter in second half

Central Community College women's soccer held for the first 45 minutes but fell victim to fatigue and low numbers in Thursday's 3-0 season-opening home loss to Northeastern Junior College (Sterling, Colorado).

The Raiders, banged up from injuries during the preseason, had just about 15 players available for the match and had two more unable to return after halftime. Central was able to cobble together a defense and deny chances for the first 45 minutes but then allowed two goals in a five-minute period after the break, and one more with 10 minutes remaining.

"They were a very quality team, and we did our best for the first 45 minutes," coach Jamie Bennett said. "Our bench wasn't deep enough and we ran out of gas."

Northeastern scored in the 50th minute then doubled the advantage in the 55th before capping the scoring about 15 minutes later.

"They took advantage of some tired legs and they took advantage of some people playing out of position," Bennett said. "We didn't have the horses today."

The stable will be tested again right away. Central brings its limited roster back on the turf Friday to face Western Nebraska at 11 a.m. The Raiders expect to be full strength again in a few weeks, but of course everything between then and now could be a struggle.

"We knew that when we made the schedule we were really going to challenge the girls," Bennett said. "We didn't think we'd challenge them this much with the small numbers. But we had six that couldn't play. Hopefully they'll be back within a week or so, and the two that left at halftime can give us a little bit tomorrow."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

