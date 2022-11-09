Allison Weidner looks to make next jump with Huskers

Allison Weidner opened her sophomore season Monday with the Huskers after a productive freshman campaign.

The Humphrey Saint Francis alum played a vital role as a freshman in helping Nebraska return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. Last season, Weidner averaged 7.2 points per game shooting 46% from the field in 19.1 minutes per game.

"I just didn't know what to expect," Weidner said. "Being able to come in and make an impact to kind of be a spark player off the bench was just really exciting. Just a huge goal to make an impact as a freshman and to be able to do that is just awesome."

Huskers head coach Amy Williams followed Weidner all throughout her time at St. Francis. After winning one state championship and two state runner-up with the Flyers, Williams said Weidner brought that winning mentality into the squad.

"She (Weidner) is incredibly competitive young lady, so her ability to carry that competitive spirit but also just belief that we're going to win every time we suit up and that's just kind of the first thing that stood out to me with her," Williams said.

For any college freshman, they've to adjust to the collegiate game. After coming off the bench for most of the season, Weidner started the final eight games of the season. In those games, the former Flyer averaged 9.5 points per game and 4.6 rebounds.

Williams said her preseason expectation for Weidner was to come in and play hard and grind. She said Weidner exceeded all of her expectations.

"I think she's just a really coachable young lady. She just has a fun personality," Williams said. "When you know that she's going to come in and work her butt off and she wants to be coached and taught and she wants to be pushed to be her best. Those are things I kind of expected out of her and that's exactly what we got."

Weidner said she felt she started to shoot the ball better as the season progressed. She said her confidence grew and that was on display in two late-season games.

In a 93-70 win over the Golden Gophers on Feb. 20, Weidner scored a career-high 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting. She was perfect from behind the arc knocking down three three-pointers.

In just her second career collegiate postseason game, Weidner recorded 16 points, three rebounds and two assists in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on March 4 in a win over the Wolverines. Down the stretch, the sophomore recorded a steal and scored a fastbreak jumper to tie the game at 71-71.

After a couple of defensive stops, Michigan fouled Weidner sending her to the free throw line with the Huskers leading by one point with 4 seconds remaining. Weidner sunk both free throws to extend the lead to three. Michigan missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the game.

"I think that was huge for her. It was huge for our team. It was just huge for our whole program for her to step in and step up. I think that has given her a level of confidence and an expectation that I can play at a high level and really be a huge contributor for this team and this program and one of the best in the country," Williams said. "I think that has definitely helped her confidence and helped our team heading into this year, just hoping to build on that and know that she is just tapping into what she's capable of and were just excited for big things out of her whole career."

Playing a key role down the stretch built confidence within Weidner as she enters her sophomore season. She'll be in a bigger role after an injury to starting guard Sam Haiby with her return to the court uncertain.

"I just try to step in and lead the team as best as I can, but also knowing that I have Jaz (Shelley) as a co-partner and Alexis (Markowski) and Izzy (Isabelle Bourne) that are great leaders for our team," Weidner said. "I think we just all come together and know that it's not just going to be one person that fills in for Sam (Haiby). It's going to take a few girls and a whole team effort. I think we're just keeping an open mind and doing the best that we can with what we got."

Nebraska opened the season Monday with a convincing 100-36 win over Omaha. The Huskers shot 57% from the field converting 14 three-pointers. Weidner scored 19 points and corralled a career-high nine rebounds in the victory. She shot 9-of-11 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep.

The next step in Weidner's development, Williams said, is expanding her perimeter scoring and being more confident shooting further away from the basket. It's been a focus all offseason for Weidner.

"It's no secret. She's (Weidner) made it a huge point of emphasis to work hard on extending her range and being more consistent with her three-point shot," Williams said. "She's such a capable driver and can go off the dribble and make so much happen for herself and her teammates. She has worked really hard on trying to extend her range and be a more consistent three-point shooter as well as just getting better at post feeds and taking pride in her passing.

"She's never played with Alexis Markowski, so I think that's provided her opportunity to really work on just getting better with Izzy Bourne, Alexis Markowski and passing them into great positions on the court. It's been fun to watch the way she's really embraced that and wanted to get better. We're seeing it pay off. I think her post teammates really appreciate that as well."

Nebraska returned most of its roster and added South Dakota transfer Maddie Krull. The Huskers, who went 24-9 last season and opens this season ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, look to build on last year's success and advance deeper into the NCAA Tournament. Last year, they lost to Gonzaga in the first round.

"Really excited. Obviously, we're expecting to do more and go farther. We're just super excited," Weidner said. "Last year, our motto was compete and connect and this year it's expect more because we're coming ranked No. 22, so we kind have a bit of a target on our back instead of being an underdog. We're just expecting more, practicing like every practice like it's the last possession of the game and just really ramp it up."