Billy Perkins thankful for time at Central as he enters new chapter

One thing that Billy Perkins has always wanted to pursue was being a head coach at a four-year school. And now, he gets that opportunity.

The Central Community College women’s basketball coach announced his resignation to take over the women’s hoops program at NAIA LSU-Alexandria. His final day is July 22.

“It’s really the opportunity to get to a four-year college,” he said. “It’s one of the things that I have strived to do over the last 25 years of my career, to get to this opportunity, to be able to grow in my profession.”

Perkins’s decision to leave was not an easy one to make after his time at Central. His team was shaping up to be competitive this season and he’s loved the community, on campus and off.

“The hardest thing is I have been really lucky because the people have made me feel really welcomed here at Central, and the people are just great and supportive of me,” he said. “Even today, it’s been tough with visiting with people, leaving me notes and talking to people wishing me the best.

“Ultimately, the hardest decision is telling your team. They aren’t just good players, but good people and I am very sad to not be their coach. But I wish them the best and a successful season going forward.”

Perkins, who took over at Central in 2017, leaves after accomplishing some big feats. He led the Raiders to their first NJCAA Division II Regional 9 title and coached the first All-American, Monica Brooks, in the 2020 season.

But the main thing that he was proud of during his time was his team’s development off the court.

“We are probably over 90% graduation rate, so I am very proud of that, but I’m also very proud of the off the court we have had Academic All-NJCAA team,” he said. “I’m very proud of what we have done off the court. But on the court, we had the first regional championship, we had the first All-American, we had some good wins, and we just became more competitive over the years I have been here.”

Mary Young, the school’s athletic director, echoed how great of an opportunity this is for Perkins. She also praised him for the work he did in leading the team to a regional championship in 2020.

“Billy is obviously leaving the program in a lot better shape than he found it,” Young said. “For that, we are really grateful, and we are excited for Billy. I mean, we hate to lose him. But this is a great opportunity for him, and his family and we are super happy for him and we will really miss him.”

Central has already started a nationwide process to find their next women’s basketball coach. Without going in depth, Young said that the process is going well and they hope to have a new coach named "very, very soon."

Young added that they are seeking someone who is going to build on their current success, on the court and off it.

“We want someone that knows the game of basketball, that can recruit and retain and have completers in our program that graduate and walk across that stage,” she said. “We also want someone that can build competitive greatness in our program and give our students-athletes an experience and build relationships with them that are life sustaining.”

Before his last day, Perkins wanted to thank all his players and others that helped him achieve what he did at Central.

“I just want to thank all the players that have played for me, because without them, this is one of the things where the success probably would have never happened,” he said. “I’m so blessed to have good kids that came in, good athletes that came in, and just believed in what we do, believe in themselves, and really just build something special not just on the court, but off the court.

“And all those parents that supported my vision and helping what we do to be important in their kids’ life as well.”