The Central Community College (CCC) basketball teams are set to play host to Southeast Community College Saturday in the men's and women's season finales.

Both the Raider men and women fell to Southeast on Jan. 21, on the road.

CCC Men

The CCC men's team is currently riding a three-game win streak and has won six of the last eight games.

In the three most recent games, the Raiders beat Iowa Central Community College 93-80 on Feb. 11; North Platte Community College 90-66 on Feb. 17; and McCook Community College 87-76 on Monday.

"Before that, we hadn't played really well, we weren't playing together on the offensive end, it felt like we were still competing really hard defensively but we just didn't have a lot of rhythm on the offensive end, "CCC men's coach John Ritzdorf said. "Our team just really decided to buy in, making the right play instead of maybe making the play they want to make, that's really paid off for us, the last three games have been the best we've played offensively all year long."

The Raiders last suffered a loss on Feb. 8, against visiting Des Moines Area Community College 82-63.

The Raiders are 19-9 on the season to this point.

"I think we've had a pretty good year, up until lately we haven't played up to our potential and I think we are starting to do that now. With that being said we were able to win some games early when we weren't playing our best," Ritzdorf said. "I think we're finally hitting our grove and that's always the goal to play our best late in the season in February going into March so I think we have steadily gotten better as the year's gone on."

With Saturday being the Raiders' last regular season game, CCC has already faced Southeast on Jan. 21, losing 69-59 on the road.

"They beat us by 10 down at their place, they're a really good team," Ritzdorf said. "I think one of the main issues the first time played them was, we shot really, really poorly we held them to under 70 points and some of those were off of our turnovers so we played decent defense, we just could not hit shots on a consistent basis. I do think the way we're playing offensively, we should be in better shape for this game."

Leading the offensive charge for the Raiders this year has been Trey Deveaux with 18.5 points per game while 46.3% from the field.

"He's been really good for most of the year, he's had a couple of stretches where he hasn't played his best," Ritzdorf said. "Throughout the course of a long season, he's consistently played at a high level."

Derek Merwick is second on the team with 12.8 points per game and the next highest-scoring Raiders have been Jayden Byabato and PJ Davis. Byabato has 11 points per game and Davis has added 9.7 points per game.

"Merwick has been phenomenal, he's our point guard he's doubled his production in almost every statistical category from last year. He had 34 points against a really good McCook team, he's been really good," Ritzdorf said. "Lately Jayden Byabato and PJ Davis have turned it on offensively and are playing at a high level."

After Saturday, the Raiders will then have a week to prepare for postseason play where Ritzdorf hopes to get his team some rest and recover from lingering injuries. The Raiders will again play Southeast in the regional tournament with the winner advancing to the district playoff.

CCC Women

The Raider women were on a three-game winning streak before falling on Monday against visiting McCook 78-49.

"Monday's game was a little rough, we really struggled offensively, especially in the second quarter, we only scored five in the second and they were all free throws," CCC women's coach Kasi Stoltz said. "We got the shots we wanted watching it back we just didn't put it into the basket."

In the three wins, CCC beat Doane University JV 65-57 on Feb. 9, Mount Marty JV 80-48 on Feb. 13, and North Platte 57-50 on Feb. 17.

The Raiders are currently 14-13 overall heading into their final regular season game.

"I felt like before Monday, we won six of the last seven which is kind of what you want to be doing, playing your best basketball. I still feel like we're doing that, Monday's game was a little hiccup for us," Stoltz said. "Overall I told them if we would have won Monday we would have been guaranteed a winning record and we can still achieve that."

The Raiders lost by 41 in the first meeting against Southeast in a 88-47 game.

"When we played them down there, we literally couldn't make a layup so when you combine that with some turnovers and offensive rebounds it's going to be hard to stay in the game," Stoltz said. "I told them after that game 'that's not the team that we are' so this week we've been really focused. Defensively we've been starting to figure some things out, our best offensive is when we're in transition so we've been trying to push the pace a little bit more."

One of the Raiders' leaders has been Madisen Jelinek leading the team with 8.8 rebounds per game and third in scoring with 11.9 points per game.

"She's been our go-to player the majority of the year, she's our inside kid she pretty much gives up a double-double every game, she just really has high effort and energy she rebounds the ball like crazy," Stoltz said. "On the first shot she typically gets a rebound and a putback for us she's just a very good basketball player for us."

The two leading scorers for the Raiders have been Brittney Veik and Amy Mitchell with Veik leading the team with 14.6 points per game as Mitchell has added 13.6.

After Saturday, the CCC women will look to get ready for postseason play where they will likely play Wednesday in the region IX playoff.