Central men off and running at 3-0

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball coach John Ritzdorf had a feeling about this year's group of Raiders. At least through the first three games, he's had that feeling confirmed with a trio of wins and a multiplicity of scoring.

Central opened with a 95-88 win over the Hastings JV on Nov. 1, followed up Friday with a 93-68 road win at rival Northeast then returned home on Monday for an 81-49 win over the Doane Jv.

Defensively, Ritzdorf said, some strides have yet to be made. But offensively, last year's struggles in finding secondary scorers seem to have been alleviated. Ritzdorf's feelings in that regard have been answered by a stretch of three games with three different leading scorers.

"Dwight has more help this year, and I think we've proven that in the first three games where he hasn't been one of the leading scorers and yet we're still playing really well offensively and guys are stepping up," Ritzdorf said. "Balance is what our team is good at. You can't key on one or two players and shut down the Raiders this year."

Dwight is Dwight Glover, a sophomore from Atlanta who averaged 15.5 points last year and was one of just three on the team to average in double figures. He scored more than 20 points five times and had 32 in a loss to Southeast. But outside of Glover, there were few other reliable options.

Glover had nine in the opener and was the low scorer of the starting five. The other four members -- Caleb Muia, Trey Deveaux, Derek Merwick and Kevin Cook -- combined for 70 points and were led by Muia's 20 on a 10 for 15 shooting performance and double-double that included 11 rebounds.

At Northeast, Glover led the starters with 19 points but sophomore Tredyn Prososki came off the bench for a game-high 23 including four threes. Monday back at home, Glover had nine while Deveaux had 17, Cook 13 and Merwick 11.

"That's been really good, and from the first game to the third game, defensively, we've gotten a ton better simply playing harder, pressuring the ball. That's probably where we've had the most improvement in these three games," Ritzdorf said. "But, yeah, offensively we've been playing really well and multiple guys have been contributing, and our rebounding efforts have been great."

Central Men 81, Doane JV 49: The Raiders held the Tigers scoreless over the final four minutes of the first half and pulled away for good. They took a 44-29 lead into halftime then kept the scoreless streak going in the first two minutes of the second half.

Central won the boards 43-19 and scored 15 second-chance points.

"What I was most impressed with was, we didn't know much about that team coming in, and we were able to adjust on the fly to some actions that they were running, some plays that they were running and some personnel that were giving us problems early in the game," Ritzdorf said. "... I was happy with how hard we played and how we adjusted, because we left them open a little bit in the first half and left them open at the three-point line more than I wanted to. We found some solutions, we didn't make a bunch of excuses and we got it done in the second half."

Central Men 93, Northeast 68: A 13-0 run just about five minutes into the first half gave the Raiders an early eight-point lead. Northeast responded and tied the game 24-24 and went into the break in a 31-31 deadlock.

The Raiders scored the first 10 points of the second half and built a 17-point advantage in the first seven minutes of the second half. The Hawks cut it to single digits once at the halfway mark but never came that close again.

Prososki, a product of Riverside High School, needed just 21 minutes off the bench to score 23 points. He was 4 of 6 from long range and 9 of 16 shooting overall.

Central won the rebounding battle 45-31, committed half as many turnovers and scored 21 points off Northeast giveaways.

"Treydn shot it really well, and we thought he'd have a lot of open looks in that game, so he was ready for it," Ritzdorf said. "It's a good feeling as a coach to have a player like that, and a couple players like that, capable of scoring a lot on the bench just to have some firepower when you come in. Our bench this year is more than just to give guys a rest. We have contributors all throughout our lineup."

Central Men 95, Hastings JV 88: In the season opener, Central twice trailed by eight points in the first half but scored nine of 11 in the final two minutes of the first half and came within 37-36 at halftime. A 13-1 run in the first three minutes after the break provided the necessary separation for the win.

The Raiders led by as many as 18 before the Broncos cut it to single digits in the final two minutes. The one negative for Central was allowing 16 makes from beyond the arc.

The Raiders had 54 rebounds to 30 and 28 second-chance points to 11 for Hastings but gave up 47% shooting from distance. Luckily for the hosts, there was too much Central offense for Hastings to overcome.

"We have a lot of returners, but we have a lot of new guys, as well, playing important parts," Ritzdorf said. "In some scrimmages and jamborees, I thought we had some guys who can step up and fill the void from last year. It was really good to see that right from the jump we've had some guys really step in. We've been playing really unselfishly."

Starting the season 3-0 is the second time in three years that Central has won its first three. Two years ago the Raiders went 8-4 in November on their way to a 20-11 season and a regional championship.

The Central men are back in action Wednesday at home against the York College JV. The Raiders haven't started 4-0 since they were 6-0 in 2016.

"The first couple games this year, it was set up for us to gave good chances to win," Ritzdorf said. "But we talk with our team all the time, and this is the truth, it's a one-game season every night. The most important game is the next one on your schedule. I think the guys have approached it that way."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

