Central Men on streak, women snap skid

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball extended a modest winning streak to start the second half of the season in a thrilling 76-74 win Tuesday in Crete over the Doan JV.

The Raiders improved to 11-5 and made it three victories in a row following a 71-51 win over the Concordia JV on Jan. 13 and 95-78 over the Hastings JV the night before.

The Central women are back in the win column after three losses in a row in their return to the court made it four in a row stretching back to December. The Raiders were 65-60 winners at the Midland JV on Monday following a 75-74 loss to the Concordia JV on Jan. 11, a 71-54 defeat at McCook Community on Jan. 8 and a 76-58 setback at North Platte Community on Jan. 7.

Central Men 76, Doane JV 74: Freshman Derek Merwick and sophomore Caleb Muia shared heroics on Tuesday in Crete. Muia forced overtime on a game-tying shot at the end of regulation then Merwick hit the game-winner in the extra session. Muia also led Central with 21 points while Kevin Cook added 19.

The Raiders led 40-31 lead at halftime but faced a 67-65 deficit in the final minute.

"We got out to a big lead in the first half, and I think we got lazy and careless because of that," Central coach John Ritzdorf said. "We started taking shots we don't normally take, and we weren't guarding with as much urgency as we did to start the game. Credit Doane for hitting tough shots and coming back."

Central Men 71, Concordia JV 51: Central jumped out to a 12-point lead at the midway point of the first half thanks to a stretch of scoring 20 of 27 points. A 12-0 run to start the second half put Concordia away for good.

Cook, Dwight Glover Jr. and Gavin Lipovsky each scored 12 points. Cook also had a double-double on 16 rebounds.

Central Men 95, Hastings JV 78: The Raiders returned to action with one of their best halves of the season, scoring 53 over the final 20 minutes to turn a two-point halftime game into a blowout.

Tredyn Prososki led offensively with 18 points, Cook had 16, Glover 14 and Muia and Emarr Vinson 13.

Central Women 65, Midland JV 60: A late run in the fourth quarter allowed the Raiders to pull away after the two sides were locked at 43-43 to start the final 10 minutes.

Nyamiri Blair scored a season-high 22 points, Amy Mitchell had 11 and Madisen Jelinek had 10 points and seven rebounds.

"I was proud of the girls' effort," coach Billy Perkins said. "It was a tough win on the road and they never gave up."

Concordia JV 75, Central Women 74: Point guard Brittney Veik missed a game-winning three-point attempt at the buzzer and Concordia survived a Central comeback that saw the Raiders trail 27-15 after the first quarter.

Central took its first lead on a Jelinek make with 30 seconds remaining but Concordia hit a jumper with 14.2 left on the clock. Jelinek had a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Veik scored 17 and Blair 11.

McCook 71, Central Women 54: A three-point halftime lead for McCook ballooned to 15 in the third quarter. Veik had 20 and Jelinek 13.

North Platte 76, Central Women 58: The Raiders managed just five points in the fourth quarter and saw a three-point game slip away. The Knights dominated the boards with 21 offensive rebounds.

Mitchell had 16 points, Veik 11 and Jelinek a double-double on 11 points and 12 boards.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.