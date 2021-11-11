Central men overcome slow start, improve to 4-0

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball overcame a slow start for a 93-74 victory over the York College JV that improved the Raiders to 4-0 on Wednesday night at Raider Fieldhouse.

Central failed to score during a five-minute stretch in the first half and found itself in a nine-point hole. Luckily, it was early. The Raiders couldn't overcome those struggles in the first 20 minutes but did after halftime thanks to their own 34-10 run that put the game out of reach.

"We were very sluggish in the first half, but I'm happy with how we responded in the second half," coach John Ritzdorf said. "Kevin Cook had a great game and played very strong down low, and Gavin Lipovsky gave us a huge spark off the bench."

Cook led Central and all players with 23 points while also grabbing 19 rebounds, shooting 9 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Raiders were a dismal 5 of 22 from three-point range but hit on 47% from inside the arc and earned 16 more trips to the foul line. Central also won the rebounding battle 57-33 and had 16 offensive boards that led to 17 second-chance points. The Raiders were also much more efficient on the offensive end with an effort that included 25 assists to just seven for York.

Dwight Glover led in that category with eight while Derek Merwick had 6. The Central starters had 17 assists to just two for the York starting five.

Cook's 23-point night made it four different leading scorers in four games this season. Central opened with Caleb Muia scoring 20 points in a win over the Hastings JV, had Tredyn Prososki come off the bench and score 23 in a victory against Northeast and got 17 from Trey Deveaux during a win over the Doane JV.

Cook is leading the way with an average of 14.8 points per game and a double-double that includes almost 12 rebounds per game. Six different members of the roster currently average double-digit scoring.

"Derek did a great job of pushing the tempo in the second half and getting guys open looks, and Dwight played a very good all around game," Ritzdorf said. "Overall we need to play much better to start the game if we want to beat some of the tough teams we have coming up on our schedule."

Those tough teams start Tuesday in a road game at 3-0 Iowa Western. That contest starts a run of three in a row on that road that also includes 3-1 Ellsworth and 4-1 Iowa Central.

The Raiders return home Nov. 23 and host McCook ahead of a Thanksgiving weekend in the Pinnacle Bank Thanksgiving Classic against North Iowa and Iowa Lakes.

