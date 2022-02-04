Central men strong in bounce back win over ICC

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball was looking for a spark Wednesday at home after falling to Region IX rival Southeast four days earlier.

Defense did the trick during a six-minute stretch of the second half in which the Raiders held the opposition scoreless and opened a big lead. Central improved to 13-7 behind an 80-62 win over Iowa Central that included 21 points by Jayden Byabato to go with his seven assists and 10 rebounds.

Byabato and the Raiders used the six-minute shutout in the second half to build a 21-point lead and control the game the rest of the way.

One night earlier the Raider women won their second in a row following more than two weeks away due to postponements and cancellations. The women took down the York College JV 74-36 in the best defensive effort of the season.

Central held York to just three first-quarter points and no more than 13 in a quarter.

"That was the best game we've played since November," said Central men's head coach John Ritzdorf. "It was great to see our team play a complete game against a quality opponent. "(Iowa Central) shot the ball really well in the first half, but we did a much better job of contesting shots in the second half."

The men built a 32-20 lead in the first half only to see it trimmed to 40-39 at halftime on a 19-8 Iowa Central run. Byabato set the tone early in the second half with a three-pointer on the first possession and started a 7-0 run.

A jump shot by the Tritons just about four minutes into the half cut the Central lead to 48-43. They didn't score again until the scoreboard showed 10:22 left in the game.

Iowa Central shot 47% in the first half and hit eight threes then was held to 29% after intermission and 4 of 16 from long range. Central finished at 49% on the night thanks in large part to 8 of 15 from Byabato.

Tredyn Prososki hit three threes, Central won the battle on the glass 42-27, scored 10 second-chance points to 0 for Iowa Central and had 10 off turnovers.

Central lost to Southeast on Jan. 29 75-72 after falling behind by 17 in the first half. The Raiders closed to within two at the 14:28 mark, fell behind by nine but closed to one with 2:34 remaining in the game.

Central went 0 for 5 the rest of the way.

The women improved to 8-9 on Tuesday following four games that were lost either to postponement or cancellation between Jan. 20 and Jan. 29. They defeated the Midland JV 65-60 with a late run on Jan. 17 that ended a five-game skid but then saw games against the Hastings JV, York College JV, Peru State JV and Southeast postponed or canceled.

When the Raiders finally returned to the court, Nyamiri Blair scored 17 points including nine in the first quarter when Central built a 15-3 lead.

Central grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, 48 overall, had 19 assists on 29 field goals and held York College to 27% shooting.

"It was nice to get back in the swing of playing games again," coach Billy Perkins said. "I was very proud the girls for playing good team ball on both ends of the floor."

The women are set for a home game Saturday against North Platte at 2 p.m. while the men are back in action Monday also at home against the Buena Vista JV at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.