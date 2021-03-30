Central men taste another bitter defeat to Southeast

There wasn't much to be said Saturday after Central Community College-Columbus mens basketball suffered a last-second defeat to Southeast.

Unfortunately for the Raiders it was, been there done that.

Central first tasted defeat to Southeast on Feb. 27 in a road loss that saw a game-tying shot come up short at the buzzer. The Raiders had several other opportunities in the final minute but never converted. After leading by as much as 15, Central fell to 6-8 behind a 75-73 defeat.

Saturday at home, the Raiders enjoyed a lead of as much as 14 in the second half before the Storm hit perimeter shots and methodically worked themselves ahead with less than three minutes remaining. This time, Central converted some late chances to tie it up, but Southeast had the shot that mattered - a runner at the buzzer that gave the visitors an 89-87 victory.

The result means Central will now travel to Southeast on Saturday for the Region IX championship. Had the Raiders held their advantage from earlier in the game, or even just won by three or more, they'd be hosting for the second straight year.

Instead, Central will spend the week of practice attempting to get over their latest frustration.