Central men taste another bitter defeat to Southeast

There wasn't much to be said Saturday after Central Community College-Columbus mens basketball suffered a last-second defeat to Southeast.
Unfortunately for the Raiders it was, been there done that.
Central first tasted defeat to Southeast on Feb. 27 in a road loss that saw a game-tying shot come up short at the buzzer. The Raiders had several other opportunities in the final minute but never converted. After leading by as much as 15, Central fell to 6-8 behind a 75-73 defeat.
Saturday at home, the Raiders enjoyed a lead of as much as 14 in the second half before the Storm hit perimeter shots and methodically worked themselves ahead with less than three minutes remaining. This time, Central converted some late chances to tie it up, but Southeast had the shot that mattered - a runner at the buzzer that gave the visitors an 89-87 victory.
The result means Central will now travel to Southeast on Saturday for the Region IX championship. Had the Raiders held their advantage from earlier in the game, or even just won by three or more, they'd be hosting for the second straight year.
Instead, Central will spend the week of practice attempting to get over their latest frustration.
"Very similar to the first time we played those guys. We controlled the game most of the way, just did not continue to execute what we needed to, to win the game," coach John Ritzdorf said. "They're talented, they have multiple scorers on the floor at all times, we knew they were going to go on a run, but we didn't minimize it."
A first half that included two extended runs by both sides ended with Central taking a 43-42 lead into the break. The Raiders scored 22 of the first 31 in the second half and led 65-51 when Caleb Muia scored on a putback with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Southeast free throws tied it 74-74 with 4:53 to go. The Storm then scored nine of the next 13 and led by five with two minutes on the clock. Southeast had a chance to put it away in the final minute with free throws but went 2 of 4. That allowed Central's Jayden Byabato to hit a 3 and cut it to one with 15.8 seconds left and Dwight Glover to tie it on a pair of free throws with six seconds on the clock.
Southeast took a timeout, inbounded it to Tyson Lewis and he took it up the right side. Lewis shot a floater off one foot just past the free throw line that hit the window and banked in.
"We had a game two weeks ago where, every time they went on a run we answered. We didn't do that late in the game," Ritzdorf said. "It's disappointing, and we've got a bunch of guys hurting in that locker room. But it doesn't change where we're going as far as next week. Had we won by 20 today, we'd still have the same challenge in front of us. Disappointing, but by no means is it over."
Ritzdorf can only hope his group follows the same mentality. However, it's been a tough season that has included several tough losses.
Traditional opponents normally on the schedule from Iowa decided to stay in conference for the delayed season, leaving Central searching for games. The schedule that was put together includes more NJCAA Division I teams than normal. The results show how tough it has been to find wins.
Central has only won back-to-back games once and suffered five losses by eight points or fewer.
Two of those have been to Southeast - a continual nemesis the past two years. Central lost to Southeast last year in the first meeting in overtime then won the rematch in double overtime and seized home court advantage for the regional playoff. The regional title was the only game of the past five between the two that didn't come down to a shot at the buzzer.
Saturday, the Raiders might have been able to avoid yet another nail biter of an ending if they had rebounded better and made free throws. The Storm grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and scored on nearly all of them. Despite Glover hitting two clutch free throws in the final 10 seconds, Central was 14 of 21 from the line.
"(Rebounding) was a main focus all week. That didn't look like it, the way we let them rebound the basketball. Honestly, sometimes their best offense is to just get a shot up and go get it," Ritzdorf said. "We knew that, we were aware of it, but we didn't execute enough, even in the first half."
Whether it's rebounding, free throws, turnovers, perimeter shots or every other element of the game, Central and Southeast always find a way to come down to the final possession.
More of the same is expected on Saturday.
"That's us all year. We've been there at the end of games. A couple times it has gone our way, but for the most part it just hasn't," Ritzdorf said. "That last-second play has happened multiple times at the end of games. We have no choice but to move forward at this point."
