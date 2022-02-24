Central Men: Unselfish group seeks regional title

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball ran rival Southeast out of the gym in a 91-58 victory last weekend. After losing a close one to the Storm a few weeks earlier, the 33-point win earned the Raiders a home game on Saturday with the Region IX championship on the line.

The winner will be one more victory away from the national tournament. Central likes its chances due to how an unselfish group has improved, adjusted and stayed together over the past four months.

A season-ending injury, tinkering with the lineup and alterations to roles and playing time could have sidetracked a group that coach John Ritzdorf said is the most balanced he's had in his three years at the helm. But he also knew the type of personalities and character he had in the group.

"Luckily I have a great group of guys who've accepted their roles. I have 10 guys with jerseys right now, and I'm sure all of them wish they could start and play 40 minutes. For the most part they've all bought in to what we've asked of them," Ritzdorf said. "Minutes, roles and guarding on the defensive side of the floor, the things that aren't the most fun about being a college basketball player, we have guys that have really bought into that."

Central was 8-2 when freshman forward Trey Deveaux went down with a knee injury that proved to be season-ending. Deveaux was averaging over 12 points per game and shooting 49%. He quickly established himself as one of the team's top scoring options.

But when he suffered the injury in the Nov. 28 home loss to Iowa Lakes, the team didn't respond well. Central lost 79-68 and went on to lose three more before the close of the first half of the season.

While there's never a good time for an injury, suffering it just before the winter break only gave Ritzdorf and the team limited opportunities to remake rotations. And that was still the case when the season resumed on Jan. 12.

Central came back and won three in a row then lost to the Peru State JV and Southeast five days apart. The Raiders won a game over the York College JV in between, but Ritzdorf said the two losses were perhaps an uncomfortable, but necessary step in the process.

"After (the Peru loss) we had some tough practices and talked about what needs to take place if we wanted to play well in the last few games of the year," he said. "If there was a turning point, it's that game. Since then, for the most part, we've really played well."

As January turned to February and the best lineup began to reveal itself, roles and playing time were shuffled around. Perhaps the most critical was elevating Jayden Byabato from reserve to starter.

Kevin Cook maintained the high level of play he had shown in the first half, and stepped it up a notch, and Central went 5-2 on its way to this Saturday. Overall, the Raiders are 8-4 in the second half and have lost three of those by a combined nine points.

"Jayden had earned a starting spot. There were some other guys who weren't performing up to the standard we thought they could," Ritzdorf said. "We were close, but we were just missing something."

Moving Byabato from point guard to an off-ball scorer and integrating him to an offense that also includes Derek Merwick handling the ball has proven effective.

Then there's Cook.

"He's been an extension of what I want on the floor and stressing the things that matter," Ritzdorf said. "He knows what it takes to win and get to the national tournament and win games once you're there. The guys listen to him and they respect him, and I do, too. He's been to places I haven't been yet as a coach."

Cook was at Iowa Lakes last year and made the NJCAA Division II Final Four. He remembered playing Central in a game and had a hometown connection with a player from that roster, former Raider Gacoby Jones.

"When I came here I knew we had something special," Cook said. "We have a great group of players and a great coaching staff. All we've got to do is put the work in and show it on the court."

Ritzdorf could afford to be extremely selective in last year's recruiting process because he returned seven players. Finding those with the right mindset was a major focus.

"Coach always says, "It's not a coach-led team; a player-led team is always a better way to have the team prepare for every game,'" Byabato said. "So I think us players hold each other accountable every time we go on the court."

Growing into the team Central is now may have taken a bit longer, and was temporarily started over again because of Deveaux's injury. But with a different makeup, it might not have happened at all.

Central hosts Southeast at 1 p.m. at the Raider Fieldhouse. The winner heads to the site of the winner of Region XIII for the district championship on March 5. Region XIII is holding it s semifinals on Friday and Saturday.

"I think we have a chance to get to where we want to go because of how we've improved. It's been a process," Ritzdorf said. " ... I feel like the right changes have been made, coaches and players, and we've gotten better at the things we needed to get better at."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

