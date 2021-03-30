Central women end regular season still on skid

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter of Saturday's regular season finale against Southeast but saw hopes of ending a long losing skid fall by the wayside in a 65-50 defeat.
Central came into the game on an 11-game skid and not having celebrated a win for more than 40 days. That all looked to be coming to an end Saturday until the Raiders missed their first 10 shots in the fourth and gave up 23 points in the final 10 minutes.
"It's been tough. We've been grinding all year," coach Billy Perkins said. "To have the group I have and see the effort they give and what they do to keep the team together, it's another tough break."
Central had 18 points by point guard Brittney Viek at the break that put the Raiders up 32-27 at intermission. She set the pace for Central early with 11 in the first quarter, but the Raiders trailed 20-16 with just over six minutes left in the half. They then scored 16 of the next 23 and took a five-point advantage into halftime.
After Southeast tied it 33-33 just about three minutes into the third, Central scored seven straight. It was 48-42 at the start of the fourth when Central missed 10 in a row, found a few points at the free throw line, but finished the quarter 3 of 19.
Southeast went up five with 3:06 to go before Nyamiri Blair eventually tied it back up on free throws with 1:05 showing on the scoreboard.
An offensive rebound by the Storm drew a foul and the eventual game-winning free throws. Veik missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Southeast collected the rebound, drew the foul and sank two more shots at the line, essentially ending it with seven seconds on the clock.
"We had good looks. I think we were just gassed. We only played about seven girls tonight," Perkins said. "It was one of those things that if we hit one or two of those shots and we're feeling good about ourselves."
The loss sent Central to a Region IX playoff game Tuesday at North Platte Community College. The Raiders lost to the Knights 68-59 at home on March 5 and were defeated out west in North Platte 81-79 on Jan. 29.
Veik finished with 20 points after the Knight defense face guarded her and denied her the ball in the second half. Macey Thege had 13 while Bailey Lehr and Bailey Keller each scored 10.
Central was 22 of 61 shooting overall and a dismal 8 of 47 from the perimeter.
"We can't let that stop us. We've been in games and situations where we've found a way through that," Perkins said. "But it takes away so much momentum when you look up the floor and you've been playing four minutes and you haven't scored. It's tough."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.