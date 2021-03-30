Central women end regular season still on skid

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter of Saturday's regular season finale against Southeast but saw hopes of ending a long losing skid fall by the wayside in a 65-50 defeat.

Central came into the game on an 11-game skid and not having celebrated a win for more than 40 days. That all looked to be coming to an end Saturday until the Raiders missed their first 10 shots in the fourth and gave up 23 points in the final 10 minutes.

"It's been tough. We've been grinding all year," coach Billy Perkins said. "To have the group I have and see the effort they give and what they do to keep the team together, it's another tough break."

Central had 18 points by point guard Brittney Viek at the break that put the Raiders up 32-27 at intermission. She set the pace for Central early with 11 in the first quarter, but the Raiders trailed 20-16 with just over six minutes left in the half. They then scored 16 of the next 23 and took a five-point advantage into halftime.

After Southeast tied it 33-33 just about three minutes into the third, Central scored seven straight. It was 48-42 at the start of the fourth when Central missed 10 in a row, found a few points at the free throw line, but finished the quarter 3 of 19.