Central women looking for answers following three-game skid

The turkey and mashed potatoes probably didn't taste quite right for Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball players and coaches on Thursday. After starting the year 5-1, the Raiders have lost three in a row.

The latest was a 74-69 setback to McCook on Tuesday at home. Over the previous weekend in Iowa at the Emerson Classic in Marshalltown, Central was defeated 67-50 on Friday by Iowa Lakes and 65-56 the next day to Marshalltown.

Central shot 32% in the loss to Iowa Lakes, lost the rebounding battle 36-11 to Marshalltown and again hit for low numbers, 33% in the loss to McCook.

McCook 74, Central Women 69: Central led at the end of the first and second quarter but could only extend its lead as large as seven points and never pulled away. That allowed McCook to hang around and overcome two five-point deficits in the final frame.

The Raiders had a breakaway layup after a steal with 1:16 to play but missed the chance and allowed a McCook game-tying three on the opposite end. Amy Mitchell put Central ahead on a jumper with 31 seconds left in the fourth. McCook tied it on a layup and Central held for the final shot. A steal in the lane forced overtime.

The Raiders went cold in overtime and scored just two points. The Indians scored the final five points.

Mitchell scored a team-high 19 points, grabbed four rebounds handed out three assists and swiped away five steals. Brittney Veik had 18 points and Madisen Jelinek 12.

"While we let one slip away I am very proud of our team and the fight we had against McCook," head coach Billy Perkins said.

Marshalltown 65, Central Women 56: The Raiders put together a solid first half that built a 12-point lead at the break. They then lost their shooting touch in the third and were outscored 21-5. Central hit on 59% of its shots but took 47 fewer shots after losing the rebounding battle 36-11.

Mitchell led Central with 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting and four assists. Brittney Veik had 13 points.

Iowa Lakes 67, Central Women 50: Central had an equally tough time in the third quarter the day before, suffering through a 10-minute frame in which Iowa Lakes scored 25 of the 34 points.

The Raiders hit on just 17 of 54 shooting and turned it over 25 times. Iowa Lakes converted at a 45% clip and had 18 assists to just four for Central.

Veik scored 20 points while Julia Jurek had 11 to lead Central.

The Raider women will try to get the bad taste of a three-game losing streak out of their mouths during the Pinnacle Bank Thanksgiving Classic this weekend. Central hosts Iowa Lakes in a rematch on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

