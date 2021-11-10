Central women's basketball eye special season

The Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball team endured a tough a 2020-21 season, finishing 3-17 and falling in the first round of the Region IX tournament.

The Raiders allowed 75.2 points per game and opponents shot 44.7% from the field.

After all those struggles, Raiders coach Billy Perkins said his program is poised for a turnaround. The effort level and the want-to tell him big things are ahead.

"These girls have worked hard in the preseason, they've stayed together as a team and really have done some good things on the court that have really impressed me just by working hard and staying together through some adversity," he said said.

The Raiders have already played three games this season. They dropped the opener against Hastings College JV 65-55 due partly to numbers - the Raiders only had five players available. Regardless, Perkins said he was proud of the way his group performed in a difficult situation.

With the team at full strength, Central won back-to-back-games Friday and Saturday to improve its record to 2-1 just one win shy of matching last season's total entering Tuesday's game at Northeast Community College.

Brittney Veik returns for the Raiders this season after she earned NCCAC honorable mention honors. Veik was also named to the All-Region IX team as she led the team with 13.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season.

In two games this season, Veik has picked up where she left off, scoring 26 and 23 in the two wins.

With the mix of returners and newcomers, Perkins said he hopes the depth with take some of the load off of her shoulders.

"Brittney, of course, is our floor general. She's our point guard, so she kind of gets the show running," he said. "Katie Paczosa from Twin River, she's a vital part to our team because being a backup to Brittney, instead of Brittney playing 38 minutes a game, she can play anywhere from 25-30 a game and be more rested and more effective."

Two more key newcomers include Julia , who transferred from Cloud County Community College, and freshman Amy Mitchell.

"She's (Jurek) such a good kid. She's dynamic, she dribble drives, she can shoot the three, physical, and so she's going to bring some experience being at Cloud County and some leadership as well," Perkins said. "We've got Amy Mitchell, who's coming in from Kansas; good athlete, good player."

Perkins said he's excited to see what the newcomers will bring to the squad.

"It's always nice to see what they can do because they always bring a different vibe to what we do," he said. "Just because our role players are there and to help us out, then we're going to see some strength on offense [and] defense because we're going to be fresher."

The Raiders' roster consists of six freshmen and six sophomores. Perkins said the team's depth will be their strength this season for the up-tempo style of play he wants them to play.

Other newcomers include Jessa Baily out of Medicine Valley, Ellie Hunter from Centerville, South Dakota, Trinity Kurpgeweit from Neligh-Oakdale and Madisen Jelinek from Aquinas Catholic.

Morgan Boldt played in 19 games last season and averaged 8.8 minutes per appearance, Bailey Keller scored 5.2 points per game and played in all 19 contests, Nyamiri Blair came off the bench and scored 8.8 per game and averaged just over five rebounds and Thege started each game, scored 9.4 per game, grabbed five rebounds and shot the ball at 41%.

"At each spot, we have somebody who can give us some minutes. The freshmen will have to learn how to get better, but it's one of those things that our depth to be able to play fast for four quarters, I think, is going to be a huge benefit," Perkins said. "I think our post play... we've got three solid posts that can play the four, the five and then our guard play is going to be strong, too, as well."

Last year, Central averaged 57.9 points per game and shot 37% from the floor. As the newcomers gain more experience and the team continues to gel, Perkins wants the Raiders to play at a faster pace.

"This year, the cards are falling in the right place at the right time with recruits and stuff to have that depth, so we just want to play faster and be more aggressive and not be so tentative of fouling out or whatever," he said. "I think you'll see a change from last year just being able to withstand some runs and play four quarters. We need to develop that depth and be better off the bench and just playing together as a unit."

After Central claimed its first Region IX championship in 2020, that's the goal the Raiders have set for themselves for this upcoming season.

"Every group is different, but as I watch this one, of course, every year is to win a region championship, but we really just have to work hard and continue to develop on what we've done through the preseason," Perkins said. "Region championship would be special and then ultimately go and try to make it to the national tournament as well."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

