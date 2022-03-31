Cook named All-American, seven Raiders earn hoops honors

Kevin Cook was Mr. Do-It-All for Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball this past season, leading the Radiers in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage. His value to a team that came up just one win short of the national tournament was recognized earlier this week when Cook was named a Second Team NJCAA All-American.

Cook scored 14 points per game, shot 60%, averaged just over 10 rebounds and put together 13 double-doubles.

Central won the Region IX title and played for the district championship. Cook had already also been named to the all Region IX team and the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.

He started in 26 of the Raiders' 27 games and helped lead the team to a 17-10 record.

Dwight Glover Jr. joined Cook on the All-Conference Team, Caleb Muia was Honorable Mention, that trio plus Tredyn Prososki were members of the All-Region team and coach John Ritzdorf earned Region IX coach of the year.

The women's team included All-Conference awards for Brittney Veik and Amy Mitchell and Honorable Mention to Madisen Jelinek. Veik and Mitchell were also All-Region honorees.

“Kevin was a huge part of our success this year. His ability to come in as a transfer and impact our program both on and off the floor right away speaks to the quality of person and player he is," Ritzdorf said. "He provided a much needed physical presence in the post, and more often than not was the best post player on the floor night in and night out."

Cook is a graduate of Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who began his college career at Iowa Lakes before transferring to Central for this past season. He is a business major on track to graduate in May. Cook helped lead Iowa Lakes to the national tournament last year.

He's the sixth men's basketball All-American since 2004. Roman Behrens earned the award two years ago. Ross Pesek in 2004, Aaron Morrisey in 2009, Ruben Fuomba in 2016 and Latrell Talley in 2018 make up the others from the current generation of Central hoops.

"We definitely don’t have the success we had this year without Kevin," Ritzdorf said. "He plays harder than anyone I’ve coached and he deserves any recognition he receives.”

Glover averaged 11.9 points per game and had been a regular starter the previous season before adjusting to coming off the bench later in the year. Muia scored 9.9 points per game, averaged over eight rebounds and made himself into a starter the last third of the season. Prososki scored 10.9 points per game, shot 37% from three-point range and led Central in total three-pointers.

"Dwight was a great teammate this year and adjusted roles well in the middle of the season when the team needed him to," Ritzdorf said. "He hit a game-winning shot against Ellsworth early in the season and had one of the best games of his career on the road against Southeast. He was an explosive athlete that typically was guarded by the other team's best player, and he made big plays throughout the year despite that."

The Central women were 11-12, won the Region IX playoff but lost in the title game to North Platte.

Veik, Mitchell and Jelinek each averaged in double figures. Veik led at 14.6 points per game, Mitchell had 13.6 and Jelinek scored at a rate of 11.9. Jelinek, an Aquinas Catholic grad, led the team in shooting at 55.7% and on the boards at 8.8 rebounds per game.

Veik, a former Bulldog from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, averaged the most minutes for the Raiders, had six games with 20 or more points and had the most three-pointers with 35.

Mitchell made the most shots of anyone on the team, hit at 41% and was tops with 72 total assists.

"Very proud of these three girls. Brittney has done a good job for us the last two season. I am so proud of Brittney and her leadership on and off the court. It has been and honor to coach Brittney and nice for her to get recognized for her efforts," women's coach Billy Perkins said.

"I am so proud of Amy as well. She has put a lot of work in and showed through the season. Amy has grown so much this year, and to see her get recognize is a testament to her willing to put up extra shots in during the season. Madisen comes to work everyday and is willing to put in 110% every time. It nice to see that she got recognize not just by scoring but her rebound and the effort she puts in every game."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

