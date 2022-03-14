Dakota County dashes Central dreams

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball probably deserved better, but what's right and what's reality rarely match in life and athletics.

The Raiders learned that the hard way March 5 in a 71-67 loss to Dakota County Tech in the district championship. A group that coach John Ritzdorf will always remember as one of his most disciplined, coachable and together groups came one win short from what it felt like it had earned - the NJCAA Division II Tournament.

The road loss in Rosemount, Minnesota, put a cap on a 17-10 season and left the Raiders one win short of the national tournament for the second time in three years.

A controversial second technical on center and top offensive weapon Kevin Cook during a scrum early in the game left Central without one of it's best players for the final 35 minutes. Dakota County Tech took advantage inside, grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and made just enough plays down the stretch.

"I think this year ended before it should have," Ritzdorf said. "I felt this group had the chance and the talent to make it to the national tournament. But looking back, it's a really good group. We had hardly any issues. We just had really good guys who played hard, accepted their roles and were good teammates."

A tie up on a loose ball between Cook and a Dakota County Tech player resulted in a a technical foul when Cook continued to fight for possession after the whistle. That part, Ritzdorf said was legitimate, Cook lost his cool.

But following the tie up, the opposing player, from what Ritzdorf could see on the other end of the court, flopped to draw the foul. That brought in attention from teammates and a scrum. Ritzdorf was told afterward that Cook had choked another player, and that simply wasn't the case.

Regardless, the second technical means disqualification. The contest was barely four minutes old when the call came.

"That couldn't be further from the truth, so that's what's disappointing," Ritzdorf said. "That's not the truth, it really isn't. It really wasn't all Kevin's fault but he was definitely caught in the moment. He played a part, but he was the one who was caught at the time."

Cook on the bench meant Central had to try and fill minutes down low with Emarr Vinson then an irregular lineup when Vinson went to the bench for a few minutes of rest. Despite never having faced or prepared for that scenario, Central hung around within a possession or two all game.

Central was down 13-0 after Cook's fouls and the ensuing free throws then responded with a 14-0 run. It was a 41-35 Dakota County Tech lead at halftime. The game was tied 61-61 late when the Blue Knights pushed it back out to six.

Central trailed 67-65 and drew up a set play for Tredyn Prososki from the perimeter but his three-pointer rattled in and out. Down four, the Raiders cut it to two with about 20 seconds left, tried to trap and force a steal but then couldn't get a foul when the Blue Knights broke the pressure. Dakota County Tech finished it on a layup. Central never attempted another shot.

"We had a lot of opportunities to hit a shot and we just couldn't when we really needed it, and they did," Ritzdorf said. "That combined with the fact that we lost our most productive player from the year, and it was too much to overcome; but we really battled."

Guard Derek Merwick led Central with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Dwight Glover Jr., 14 points, and Vinson, 11, came off the bench and scored in double-digits. Glover also had three rebounds and three steals. Vinson grabbed nine boards.

Dakota County Tech had nearly all of its contributions from the starting lineup. Four of the five starters scored in double figures led by Janeir Harris scoring 21, grabbing 10 rebounds and shooting 8 of 15.

"I'm really proud of the effort, I'm disappointed in the circumstances and shots not going in, but our guys played really, really hard," Ritzdorf said.

Central shot 44% compared to 35% for Dakota County Tech but went 4 of 22 from three-point range and lost the battle for second-chance points 14-2.

"We had to piece it together, and you can't really plan for that, but I think we made the best of a tough situation," Ritzdorf said. "To have a chance to win it in the last minute, despite everything that happened, says a lot about our team."

Central has seven sophomores on the roster and just four freshman. Cook led the way at 14 points per game, 60% shooting and averaged a double-double with 10.5 rebounds per contest. Glover (11.9) and Proskoski (10.9) also both averaged more than 10 points.

Cook played in the national tournament a year ago at Iowa Lakes and chose Central due to having played against the Raiders last season and a prior relationship with a fellow Milwaukee native who was on the Central roster last season. He came to Columbus seeking a return to the tournament and was the most major factor in nearly accomplishing that goal.

"You feel awful for him and you could just see how torn up he was in the locker room after the game," Ritzdorf said. "He knew he blew an opportunity to win. You just hope he remember what I remember, and that's the body of work of a whole season of how he played and how he carried himself. He shouldn't be defined by one moment either."

Cook is just one example of what Ritzdorf will recall about this team. More than how well the guys performed, or listened or came together, it was the type of men they were off the court that makes coming up short so painful.

"We're not going to let one game define us because it wasn't our best effort and it was a little out of character for what happened at the beginning of the game. We're not going to let that define a really good year with some really good people," he said. "It's really good group. I really wanted to make it (to the national tournament) for them because I really felt like they deserved as people more than players."

