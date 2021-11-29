Free throw misses burn Central women

The area has enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures as of late. That wasn't the case Sunday afternoon inside the Raider Fieldhouse where the free throw shooting of the Central Community College-Columbus women was stuck in the deep freeze.

The Raiders missed eight free throws down the stretch of a close game and suffered a 67-63 defeat to Iowa Lakes. The loss was the team's fourth in a row and dropped the record to 5-5.

"I think the aspect of, 'hey I've got to make the next one,' played a part," coach Billy Perkins said. "They know they've got to make it and they start putting pressure on themselves. When the other team is creeping back into the game, and we're missing free throws, it can put a mental block in there."

The two sides played to within a possession or two of each other through the first half. It remained that way in the third when a jumper by Brittney Veik gave Central its first lead at 36-34. When Bailey Keller hit a three with 7:53 remaining and the Raiders jumped ahead 50-42, it looked as if they might cruise to the win.

But when Amy Mitchell sank a layup with 1:13 to go and gave Central a 63-59 lead, it was the Raiders' final points of the night. Iowa Lakes fouled, sent Central to the line and collected eight misses that turned into an 8-0 run for the win.

Mitchell led with 20 points, Veik had 20 and Macey Thege grabbed eight rebounds to lead Central.

"It's one of those things where we just couldn't execute at the end," Perkins said. "Defensively we were working hard, the whole game, but offensively at the end we just couldn't put the ball in the hole at the free throw line."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.