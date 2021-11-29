Husker women still perfect after trip to San Diego

Jaz Shelley scored 30 points in one win and was deadly from deep in both for a Nebraska women's basketball team that won twice over the weekend in San Diego.

The Huskers took part in the Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament and improved to 7-0 thanks to wins over Drexel on Friday 65-53 and over San Diego on Saturday 64-56.

Shelley scored 30 against Drexel on 8 of 9 shooting and sank six threes to lead a Big Red squad that took control with a 20-8 second quarter. The next day against San Diego she was 5 of 8 from deep and hit twice from out there in the final minutes. It was a 57-54 lead with 1:13 to play when Shelley sank her final three of the game. Nebraska closed it out from there at the free throw line.

Humphrey Saint Francis standout Allison Weidner played a combined 21 minutes in the two wins.

Friday she saw 10 minutes of the court, hit 1 of 2 shots, grabbed two rebounds, handed out an assist and finished with two points. Saturday she was 0 for 3 in 11 minutes, grabbed three rebounds and picked up another assist.

Weidner and the Husker women put their unbeaten mark on the line Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Nebraska travels to the other side of the country to face 7-0 Wake Forest. Despite the identical 7-0 starts, neither program is receiving votes in the latest AP Women's Poll.

