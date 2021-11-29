 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEIDNER WATCH

Husker women still perfect after trip to San Diego

  • Updated
  • 0
Maine vs. Nebraska, 11.9

Nebraska's Allison Weidner (3) drives around Maine's Alba Orois (4) Nov. 9 in Lincoln. Weidner and the Big Red are 7-0 after two wins in San Diego.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Jaz Shelley scored 30 points in one win and was deadly from deep in both for a Nebraska women's basketball team that won twice over the weekend in San Diego.

The Huskers took part in the Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament and improved to 7-0 thanks to wins over Drexel on Friday 65-53 and over San Diego on Saturday 64-56.

Shelley scored 30 against Drexel on 8 of 9 shooting and sank six threes to lead a Big Red squad that took control with a 20-8 second quarter. The next day against San Diego she was 5 of 8 from deep and hit twice from out there in the final minutes. It was a 57-54 lead with 1:13 to play when Shelley sank her final three of the game. Nebraska closed it out from there at the free throw line.

Humphrey Saint Francis standout Allison Weidner played a combined 21 minutes in the two wins.

Friday she saw 10 minutes of the court, hit 1 of 2 shots, grabbed two rebounds, handed out an assist and finished with two points. Saturday she was 0 for 3 in 11 minutes, grabbed three rebounds and picked up another assist.

Weidner and the Husker women put their unbeaten mark on the line Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Nebraska travels to the other side of the country to face 7-0 Wake Forest. Despite the identical 7-0 starts, neither program is receiving votes in the latest AP Women's Poll.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pierce, Jamison led 7-member class into college hoops Hall

Pierce, Jamison led 7-member class into college hoops Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paul Pierce and Antawn Jamison forged a lasting friendship when they arrived in St. Louis in April 1995 for the McDonald's All-American Game, the traditional showcase for the best high school basketball players in the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News