Late loss leaves sour taste for Central men

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball split a pair of home games this weekend but it was a late loss Sunday that had the Raiders exiting the long holiday weekend with a bad taste.

Central lost Sunday to No. 13 Iowa Lakes 79-68 after twice leading the game by 16 points. The night before saw Central take another significant lead but finish it off for a 91-84 victory over North Iowa Area.

It was a 16-15 game Sunday when the Raiders scored 22 of the next 29 and went up 38-22. They took a 42-28 lead into the halftime break and were up 61-45 with under nine minutes to go when the collapse started.

Forward Trey Deveaux went down with a knee injury, and coach John Ritzdorf said the team did not respond well emotionally to that shock.

"I've never really been part of a late-game collapse that bad," Ritzdorf said. "Once (Deveaux) went down with an injury the momentum really shifted, and we just did a poor job of handling their pressure."

Iowa Lakes outscored Central 34-8 over the final 8:37 of the game to steal away the win. Tredyn Prososki came off the bench and led Central in scoring with 15 points and three makes from three-point range. Deveaux with 13, Dwight Glover Jr. with 12 and Caleb Muia with 10 led the starting five.

Central committed 17 turnovers, mostly in the second half, and gave away 24 points on those mistakes.

"I definitely think (Deveaux's injury) played a part. When one of your best players is playing well then is all of a sudden rolling on the floor and in a lot of pain, you'd like to think it's easy to come together and try to win in for that person; sometimes that's not reality," Ritzdorf said. "I think it rattled us a little bit."

Ritzdorf also went on to say blaming it all on the injury is too much of an excuse. His guys simply didn't execute against full-court pressure.

Deveaux's status remains in question. Seeing him on the floor was no doubt a stunner to the team after the freshman forward from Norris scored 34 the night before in the win over Noth Iowa Area.

In that win, Central put together an 18-4 run in the first half and built a 14-point halftime advantage. NIACC came all the way back and trailed by just two, 84-82, with 1:13 to play when the Raiders scored seven of the next nine to secure the win.

Full-court pressure was again something Central had to overcome.

"We really attacked it and hurt them and made them pay for pressing us early in the game," Ritzdorf said. "Late in the game we tightened up and had a few turnovers in those same situations. We built enough of a lead and made enough free throws to get the job done."

Central is 8-2 after the weekend and travels to Beatrice to play in the Southeast Classic this weekend against Highland (Kansas) and Allen County (Kansas).

