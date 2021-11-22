A win is a win: Central men pull out ugly victories in Iowa

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball added a new element to its package over the weekend in Iowa - winning ugly.

Coach John Ritzdorf would prefer less drama and more consistent performance, but on those off nights when shots aren't going down and turnovers pile up, knowing the Raiders can still find a way can prove to be a major asset.

Central bounced back from a loss at Iowa Western on Nov. 16 with two wins Friday and Saturday at the Iowa Central Classic in Fort Dodge. The Raiders earned a last-second 67-66 win against Ellsworth on Friday and another grind-it-out type victory Saturday over the hosts 58-54.

Central is 6-1 on the year and, most importantly, winning in a variety of ways.

"We won when we didn't play great, especially offensively," Ritzdorf said. "We've had some games where we've been able to score it pretty good and we've outscored teams, but these were a couple of slugfests."

The first battle was won by on a Dwight Glover driving layup past one defender and over another with four seconds remaining. Ellsworth responded with nearly its own tying layup but instead drew a foul. The Panthers made the first, missed the second and the Raiders hung on.

Central led by eight at the half, 36-28, but couldn't quite find enough separation in the second half to pull away. The Raiders shot 50% overall but many of those makes were in the first half. When the shooting touch dropped off in the second, Central had to find a way with defense.

Glover finished with a team-high 15 points but was 6 of 15 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped away three steals. Trey Deveaux with 14 and Kevin Cook and Jayden Bayabato, both with 11, joined him in double figures.

Seventeen turnovers contributed to the struggles.

Central was up three late in the game, and had limited Ellsworth to 8 of 19 from long range, when the Panthers tied it on a make from beyond the arc. Out of timeout, Glover was isolated on a high ball screen with the floor spread and capitalized on something Ritzorf had been pointing out to him in practice.

"We had been talking all week about how he needs to do a better job attacking the basket and then finishing off two feet when he gets to the basket," Ritzdorf said. "He just did exactly what we had been working on. He made a great play."

The next afternoon wasn't filled with as many giveaways, but the Raiders were ice cold. They finished 34% from the floor and only managed 19 points in the first half. Luckily, Central was getting stops on the other end and trailed by less than 10, 28-19.

Some halftime adjustments prevented more turnovers in the second half, and the defense remained stout.

"I think the first half can be attributed to turnovers. Iowa Central is a very good defensive team, but they don't really pressure you into turnovers like that. A lot of it was unforced errors," Ritzdorf said. "I felt like we had some mismatches we could exploit but we couldn't get guys the ball and we were turning it over too much. A 19-point first half is probably the lowest scoring half since I've been here."

Some of the adjustments allowed post players more space once they caught the ball in the lane. But overall, Ritzdorf said his guys mostly started making more plays.

One of those big men is Kevin Cook, who scored a game-high 16 on 7 of 12 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds. Byabato came off the bench and had 12 with six boards.

Central returns back home for a three-game stretch starting Tuesday with McCook at 7:30 p.m. The Raiders are then in the Pinnacle Bank Thanksgiving Classic Friday at 3 p.m. against North Iowa and Saturday at 5 p.m. against Iowa Lakes.

"The two teams we beat have really good records, and they've beaten some good teams, and they've put up some points against those teams," Ritzdorf said. "It was really good to see us come together defensively. I'm not worried, in the long run, about us scoring points. We just have to get better defensively, and this weekend was a big step toward doing that."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

